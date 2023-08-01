Doncaster Rovers season preview 2023/24: Why Donny are dreaming of promotion
FourFourTwo's Doncaster Rovers season preview 2023/24 - can Grant McCann work his magic at Rovers again?
The Doncaster Rovers season preview 2023/24 is positive, not least because Grant McCann has returned as manager.
Donny prepared for this season showing greater intent than last, with the statement reappointment of McCann, plus standout signings including right-back Jamie Sterry and frontman Joe Ironside.
It appears a Doncaster Rovers return to League One could be in the offing this term, but they'll have to beat some heavyweight League Two sides to make that a reality.
Doncaster Rovers season preview 2023/24, the fan's view: Rob Johnson (@RobSceneblog)
Last season was an utter shambles. Just like the season before that and the one before that.
The big talking point is the promise of a ‘significant’ investment from owner Terry Bramall. Six new signings by mid-June, including Cambridge striker Joe Ironside, is a great start.
This season will be different because Grant McCann is back! We were just a shootout away from the League One play-off final in his previous spell.
I won’t be happy unless we do something about the laughably awful food served on the concourse.
Our key player will be Richard Wood. Experience of playing at a higher level. Even at 38, he’s an exciting signing.
Our most underrated player is George Miller. Last season’s top scorer is unfairly maligned by a large section of our fanbase.
Look out for 18-year-old forward Jack Goodman, who scored loads for the youth team and looks impressive.
Fans think our owner is tight. Fans have started referring to the club as ‘Netto FC’ – after the defunct discount store – due to the lack of investment.
The opposition player I’d love here is David McGoldrick, having signed for Notts County. The standard of player we can only dream of attracting.
The opposition player who grinds my gears is Omar Bogle. Terrible for us, then became Newport’s top scorer.
The active player I’d love to have back is Billy Sharp. We got all dewy-eyed at the prospect of a reunion.
The pantomime villain will be chairman David Blunt, who will come in for criticism if we aren’t at least flirting with the play-offs.
The thing my club really gets right is drama. There’s always something going off, none of it good in recent years. We’re due a bit of sunshine.
I’m least looking forward to playing MK Dons. Shouldn’t exist.
The fans’ opinion of the gaffer is very good after his last spell. His stock couldn’t be higher.
If he left, he should be replaced by anyone but Darren Ferguson. We don’t want to become associated with the Peterborough United merry-go-round.
We’ll finish 9th.
Season previews for the Premier League, League One and League Two are all available HERE
Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future.
