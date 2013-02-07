The Dortmund stars who could take the Premier League by storm

Terrifying Europe with the most exhilarating football outside Catalonia, FourFourTwo's current cover stars Dortmund are everyoneÃ¢ÂÂs favourite Germans. FFT staff writer Andrew Murray ponders who should be on the Premier League radar

Arsenal Ã¢ÂÂ Robert Lewandowski

Yes, Theo Walcott has signed a new contract, but the 23-year-old is still to marry searing pace with consistent goal output. Still only 24, Polish poacher Lewandowski has averaged better than a goal every other game for the last 18 months, but just as importantly his movement, selflessness and sure technique are qualities highly prized by Arsene Wenger.

Alternatively, diligent defensive midfielder Sven Bender Ã¢ÂÂ a leggy operator with the engine to fly from box to box Ã¢ÂÂ would also be an astute signing, adding bite and physique to the GunnersÃ¢ÂÂ tiki-taka Plan A. Whether Wenger is prepared to part with the necessary cash to get either is another matter entirely.

Manchester City Ã¢ÂÂ Mats Hummels

With Joleon Lescott and Kolo Toure out of favour, Roberto Mancini lacks trusted centre-back cover should injury or loss of form befall Vincent Kompany and Matija Nastasic. First choice for club and country, Hummels excelled in both Champions League group games against City, his assurance in possession and aerial dominance the ideal complement for either Belgian or Serb.

Also an adept defensive midfielder, the 24-year-old would provide added options in what has become something of a problem position for Mancini, with Javi Garcia, Jack Rodwell and Gareth Barry all suffering niggling injuries.

The feeling remains, however, that moves for Dortmund poster boys Mario Gotze or Marco Reus would be more likely Eastlands arrivals. Young, gifted and hard-working, either skittish attacker has the profile and talent to excel in a lavish midfield three with David Silva and Samir Nasri.

Manchester United Ã¢ÂÂ Sven Bender

A long-time Old Trafford target, the leggy Bender has the physicality and dynamism United fans crave. They may be top of the Premier League, but with Darren Fletcher sidelined indefinitely and Anderson still an enigma, the Red Devils lack a dedicated defensive midfielder to play alongside the uber-consistent Michael Carrick.

Not always first choice in KloppbÃ¢ÂÂs deliciously fluid 4-2-3-1, the 23-year-old anchorman Ã¢ÂÂ whose twin brother Lars plays for Bayer Leverkusen Ã¢ÂÂ could be available for the right price.

Tottenham Ã¢ÂÂ Marcel Schmelzer

Kyle Naughton may have deputised well for the injured Cameroonian this season, but Benoit Assou-Ekotto remains the only natural left-back at White Hart Lane. A diligent defender with sure technique, DortmundÃ¢ÂÂs buccaneer-in-chief Schmelzer would be a shrewd addition to Andre Villas-BoasÃ¢ÂÂs squad.

The 24-year-old is tied to a long-term deal at the Westfalenstadion, but his reliability would provide a fine counterpoint to Gareth BaleÃ¢ÂÂs surging wing play.

Liverpool Ã¢ÂÂ Nuri Sahin

ItÃ¢ÂÂs been three-and-a-half years since a Xabi Alonso-shaped hole emerged at Anfield. Joe Allen has been tidy enough since following Brendan Rodgers from Swansea, but is yet to fully convince as a deep-lying playmaker alongside LucasÃ¢ÂÂ ceaseless buzzing. Back at Dortmund after an unhappy spell at Real Madrid, Sahin could be the answer.

[What do you mean heÃ¢ÂÂs already played for them? *Hastily re-writes*]

Jakub BlaszczykowskiÃ¢ÂÂs hustle and bustle from the right wing would give a sometimes one-paced Anfield midfield extra legs missing since the days of Steve McManaman.

Chelsea Ã¢ÂÂ Jurgen Klopp

Sufficiently satiated with impish schemers, the European champions need more systematic change. Seduced by Bayern MunichÃ¢ÂÂs fan-owned meritocracy, Pep Guardiola has left Roman Abramovich searching for another sprightly coach to reinvent the Blues' ailing fortunes.

A Guardiola disciple who has imposed a Barcelona-style system at the Westfalenstadion since his 2008 arrival and won the last two Bundesliga titles, 41-year-old Klopp fits the bill. Trophies, flowing football and admirers: it's a mouth-watering combination for ChelseaÃ¢ÂÂs oligarch.