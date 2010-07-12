The Draw Specialist's World Cup
After every day of World Cup action, the World Cup Breakfast newsletter gave the Draw Specialist chance to comment in cartoon on the day's occurences...
Day 1: The hosts bring us formation celebrations — and lots of vuvuzelas...
Day 2: Rob Green writes himself into legend
Day 3: Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome The Joachim LÃÂ¶w Collection!
Day 4: Japan's star man makes Cameroon choke
Day 5: Anthropologists announce The Evolution Of Ronaldo
>> The Draw Specialist's World Cup: Part Two >>
