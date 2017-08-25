Europa League draw in full: Arsenal face trips to Eastern Europe

Arsenal face two tasy trips to Eastern Europe, plus Bundesliga side Cologne. The Gunners were paired with BATE Borisov (Belarus) and Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) in Group H for their first campaign in this competition since the 1999/2000 season, when they lost to Galatasaray on penalties in the final.

Their only meetings with Cologne – the beloved team of former Gunner Lukas Podolski – came in the 1970/71 Fairs Cup, when both sides won their respective home matches. They last played Red Star in the 1978/79 UEFA Cup, meanwhile, when the Serbian side went through on away goals.

Everton have been handed a tough draw alongside Lyon and Serie A side Atalanta, plus Cypriot side Apollon Limassol.

Graham Potter is the only English manager in the Europa League group stage, having overseen Ostersunds' safe passage through with a dramatic play-off victory over PAOK. The Swedish side were playing in the fourth tier as recently as six years ago, and their rewards here are matches against Athletic Club, Hertha Berlin and Zorya Luhansk.

The first round of Europa League qualifying actually took place on June 29, so as usual it's been a long time coming getting to this point.

The first group games will be played on Thursday, September 14.

Group A: Villarreal, Maccabi Tel-Aviv, Astana, Slavia Prague

Group B: Dynamo Kiev, Young Boys, Partizan Belgrade, Skenderbeu

Group C: Braga, Ludogorets, Hoffenheim, Istanbul Basaksehir

Group D: Milan, Austria Vienna, Rijeka, AEK Athens

Group E: Lyon, Everton, Atalanta, Apollon Limassol

Group F: Copenhagen, Lokomotiv Moscow, Sheriff Tiraspol, Zlin

Group G: Viktoria Plzen, Steaua Bucharest, Hapoel Beer-Sheva, Lugano

Group H: Arsenal, BATE Borisov, Cologne, Red Star Belgrade

Group I: Salzburg, Marseille, Vitoria, Konyaspor

Group J: Athletic Club, Hertha Berlin, Zorya Luhansk, Ostersunds

Group K: Lazio, Nice, Zulte Waregem, Vitesse Arnhem

Group L: Zenit St. Petersburg, Real Sociedad, Rosenborg

The pots (to remind you)*

Pot 1: Arsenal, Zenit St. Petersburg, Lyon, Dynamo Kiev, Villarreal, Athletic Bilbao, Lazio, Milan, Viktoria Plzen, FC Salzburg, FC Copenhagen, Braga

Pot 2: Steaua Bucharest, Ludogorets Razgrad, BATE Borisov, Everton, Young Boys, Marseille, Real Sociedad, Maccabi Tel-Aviv, Lokomotiv Moscow, Austria Vienna, Hertha Berlin, Nice

Pot 3: Astana, Partizan Belgrade, Hoffenheim, Cologne, NK Rijeka, Vitoria Guimaraes, Atalanta, Zulte Waregem, Zorya Luhansk, Rosenborg, Sheriff Tiraspol, Hapoel Beer-Sheva

Pot 4: Apollon Limassol, Istanbul Basaksehir, Konyaspor, Vitesse Arnhem, Slavia Prague, Red Star Belgrade, Skenderbeu, FC Zlin, AEK Athens, FC Lugano, Vardar Skopje, Ostersunds

*Teams from the same association couldn't be drawn against one another. UEFA also kept Ukrainian and Russian teams apart