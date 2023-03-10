Everton vs Brentford live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Everton vs Brentford live stream and match preview, Saturday 11 March, 3.00pm GMT

Everton vs Brentford live stream and match preview

Looking for an Everton vs Brentford live stream? We've got you covered. Everton vs Brentford isn't being televised in the UK, but is on NBC in the US. American abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Everton’s battle to beat the drop continues against a Brentford side with European aspirations at Goodison Park on Saturday.

The Toffees begin the weekend in 18th place, behind Leeds United on goal difference, with just two points separating the bottom five in the Premier League.

Sean Dyche’s men are without a win in their last three games, drawing 2-2 away to Nottingham Forest last time out, while the visitors are in contrasting form.

Brentford are on a six-match unbeaten run and their 3-2 win over Fulham on Monday moved them to within three points of the top six.

The first meeting between the sides this season finished in a 1-1 draw in August, Anthony Gordon opening the scoring for Everton before a late Vitaly Janelt leveller.

Kick-off is at 3.00pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

There are doubts over the fitness of Andros Townsend, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Nathan Patterson and Vitalii Mykolenko for the home side.

Brentford’s treatment room has almost emptied, though, with goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha their only absentee.

Form

Everton: DLLWL

Brentford: WDDWD

Referee

Simon Hooper will be the referee for Everton vs Brentford.

Stadium

Everton vs Brentford will be played at Goodison Park in Liverpool.

Kick-off and channel

Everton vs Brentford kick-off is at 3.00pm GMT on Saturday 11 March. It isn't being televised in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 10.00am ET / 7.00am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee (opens in new tab)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.