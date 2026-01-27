Watch Aston Villa vs Brentford with a VIP match ticket that includes unlimited food and drink for £129

Aston Villa will be looking for their ninth home win of the season against Brentford this Sunday

Under Unai Emery, Villa look likely to build upon their sixth-place finish last season. Despite a poor start that saw them go five league games without a win in August and September, the Villains have become one of the Premier League's most consistent performers.

Aston Villa's home form is the third best in the league, with eight wins, one draw, and two losses. Villa will be looking to add another win to that tally, especially after losing their last home match 1-0 to Everton.

Despite inconsistent form, Ollie Watkins is still Villa's main source of goals with eight to his name in the Premier League this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Striker, Ollie Watkins, is Villa's top scorer with eight goals so far this season. Watkins scored his first goal of 2026 last time out in the 2-0 win against Newcastle. Morgan Rogers and Emi Buendia are both dangerous attacking players with seven and five goals, respectively. Buendia also hit the back of the net in the game against Newcastle with a beautiful strike from just outside the box.

As for the visitors, Brentford are one of four teams on 33 points and are currently sitting eighth in the table. Manager Keith Andrews is doing a decent job after taking over from Thomas Frank in June – when Frank departed for Spurs after seven seasons as Brentford manager.

In Igor Thiago, Brentford have one of the Premier League's most prolific goal-scorers this season. The Brazilian striker has netted 16 times in 23 appearances – a strike rate only bettered by Man City's goal machine, Erling Haaland.

Brentford have only won three of their away games in season 2025/26 and lost their last two Premier League matches. Before back-to-back defeats to Forest and Chelsea, though, the Bees won three of their last four league games, with a 3-0 home victory against Sunderland and a 4-2 away win against Everton.

While Brentford failed to score in their last two games, Igor Thiago has previously been in scintillating form this season, not least with a brace and a hat-trick in January (Image credit: Getty Images)

