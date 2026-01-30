Friday Football Quiz, episode 100: Can you get 100 correct answers?
A century not out for your favourite weekly football quiz - can you answer five times as many teasers to celebrate?
It's Friday Football Quiz time once more: you're going to want to take the rest of the afternoon off for this one.
FRIDAY FOOTBALL QUIZ Episode 99
Two years ago, we had a dream: to waste as much of your time as we could possibly could as you count down the minutes until the weekend. And it's safe to say that over the last 99 editions of the Friday Football Quiz, we've done just that, asking you 1,920 quiz questions about the beautiful game, stretching competitions, clubs, eras and levels.
So to celebrate with our 100th edition, we've got a hundred questions to pose to you – and no, we're still not sure whether it was a good idea or not, yet. Let us know – and drop your scores, of course – in the comments below. Happy quizzing!
Handpicked football quizzes we know you'll love
Your performance in the Friday Football Quiz proves that just like Calvin Harris circa 2008, you’re ready for the weekend: so let's abandon the general chaos of a weekly wrap-up to the specific glamour of Samba stars, the tactical heritage of Italian giants, and the record-breaking efficiency of Eastlands' most clinical finishers, all powered, as ever, by Kwizly.
We begin by crossing the Atlantic: can you name every MLS team? From the expansion newcomers to the established heavyweights, it’s a test of how well you’ve tracked the game’s growth in North America. Once you’ve conquered the States, we pivot to the absolute elite of South American flair: see if you can name every Brazilian nominated for the Ballon d'Or since 2000.
Next, we head to the home of Catenaccio and tactical masterclasses: try to name every club to win Serie A. Then, we return to the Premier League for a masterclass in modern dominance: can you name Manchester City's top 20 all-time Premier League scorers? This is a journey from the cult heroes of the early 2000s to the era-defining icons of the present day.
To sharpen your lateral thinking after all those statistics, why not tackle FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 37, featuring Frenchmen, Wembley specialists, and Seven Sisters? To stay at the top of your game, subscribe to our newsletter for your daily morning trivia fix, and register for free at The Club to secure your place on our global leaderboards, collect exclusive badges, and jump into live Q&As with our team of experts.
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023.
