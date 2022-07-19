Fantasy Premier League: The 5 best-value goalkeepers in FPL

Your Fantasy Premier League team needs a goalkeeper. Well, two FPL keepers, actually. It’s that time of year again. When we roll up our sleeves, dive into the prices, trying to figure out how to get every Mo, Kev and Harry into our FPL side and where to spend our money.

Of course, to fit the big names you’ve got to dive into the shallow end on occasion and, as any lifeguard will scream, don’t dive into the shallow end (unless you’re an expert, of course). So this summer we are providing – clears throat and rolls eyes – some expert advice on how to save funds you’ll later splash on marquee names. Your fantasy supporters demand it.

Every FPL team needs two goalkeepers and must invest a minimum of £8.0m: GK prices range from £4.0m to £5.5m, but none of the anticipated starters in game week 1 are less than £4.5m. Ready?

Fantasy Premier League's best-value FPL goalkeepers:

1. Jose Sa (£5.0m)

(Image credit: Getty)

Last season’s highest save totals belonged to Illan Meslier (143), Kasper Schmeichel (131), David De Gea (127), Jose Sa (121) and Nick Pope (120).

From that group it was Sa who blended shot-stopping ability with clean sheets (11) and bonus points (11) to maximize points at the £5.0m tier, scoring 146. Even saving £0.5 can matter, and the combination of Sa (£5.0) plus his backup Matija Sarkic (£4.0m) is not a bad investment, especially if you do not plan to use your maximum allocation of three Wolverhampton players elsewhere.

It's an obvious shout. Sa was superb last season and Wolves were tight at the back. Sometimes the obvious shouts are the best ones – but this is a bargain bin bonanza, which means finding the best players in the £4.5m and £4.0m tiers. After crunching all of the numbers, evaluating the value of the roster spot, and taking a quick peak at the season’s early fixtures, we've got some other players to target if you’re credit has been maximized elsewhere…

2. Robert Sanchez (£4.5m)

Robert Sanchez (£4.5) was a rock behind Brighton’s backline last term. The Spaniard managed 37 starts and 1.14 goals conceded per 90 – but some bad luck meant he finished with only 11 clean sheets. Compare his line: 140 shots faced, 100 saves and 1.14 goals conceded per 90 minutes with Hugo Lloris.

The Spurs custodian faced 133 shots (seven fewer than Sanchez), made 95 saves (five fewer than Sanchez) and conceded 1.05 goals per 90 (0.9 fewer than Sanchez) with 16 clean sheets (five more than Sanchez). With a bit better luck, Sanchez could be Lloris's FPL equal this season… but £1.0m cheaper.

Lucky, you say? OK, buckle in. Post-shot Expected Goals minus Goals Allowed (PSxG+/-) is exactly what it sounds like, a number which represents if a keeper allowed more or fewer goals than expected based on the shots faced. Sanchez's +1.2 is good but his +4.8 in 2020/21 suggests he’s either a high-quality shot-stopper, a bit lucky, or both.

Sanchez has been linked with moves away from East Sussex, but only as far as Leicester or Newcastle, keeping him firmly in FPL managers' plans. Should he go, expect a quick uptick in the ownership of Jason Steele (£4.0m) and Kjell Scherpen to finally get a listed price.

3. David Raya (£4.5m)

(Image credit: Getty)

If you want to play the price-rise game, set your sights on David Raya. Raya (13.3% selected at time of writing) trails Sanchez (14.3%) but those numbers will shift as the season gets closer. The Bees start with one of the easiest schedules in the Premier League and do not face a Top 5 team until they host Arsenal on September 18; they don’t have another until hosting Chelsea exactly a month later.

Raya only scored 95 total points last season, but he did that in only 24 starts. Assuming constant production that would net 150 points in 38 games, that's a big number for a small price. Can Raya repeat the feat? The numbers suggest he can with a 76.8% save rate, 1.13 goals conceded per 90 and clean sheets in 33% of his starts (8 from 24 games). His save rate was exceptional, and the raw total (75 saves) had him on pace for 118 saves in a full 38-game season.

Those FPL points add up quickly and he’s sure to face a barrage in Brentford’s second season in the top flight.

4. Jordan Pickford (£4.5m)

The long shot at this price range is the man joked for having "T-rex arms": Jordan Pickford (£4.5m).

Apart from retaining their Premier League status, not much went right for Everton and Pickford last season. 1.66 goals conceded per 90 and seven clean sheets were both the worst marks in his time with the Toffees – and that +0.1 PSxG+/- places a fair bit of blame on his teammates and manager. Pickford's FPL scores across the last three seasons have been average but cast your gaze back to 2017/18 (145 points) and 2018/19 (161 points) and you find a GK capable of finishing at the top of the heap.

Here's a quick comparison. 145 points were in line with José Sá’s scoring last season (he was fourth among goalkeepers) while 161 would have been second-highest in 2021/22 behind only Alisson. Everton’s early schedule starts with Chelsea but then includes Aston Villa, Nottingham Forrest, Brentford and Leeds so you’ll quickly know if you need to move on.

5. Matt Turner (£4.0m)

(Image credit: Getty)

Have a bit of patience? Look no further than Arsenal's new signing.

Back-up, Matt Turner (£4.0m) may not be the Day 1 starter, but the former New England Revolution No. 1 has USMNT caps and led the Revs to a record points haul last season. Given that Aaron Ramsdale (£5.0m) finished last season carrying a knock and looked slightly bereft of confidence for it, it wouldn't be too unlikely for the Gunners to give Turner the net before long.

Don’t let a couple howlers against Nuremberg knock him off your radar – he’s declared an intent to challenge Rambo for starts and he would be an immediate "Transfer In" if he manages that feat.

Don't let a couple howlers against Nuremberg knock him off your radar – he's declared an intent to challenge Rambo for starts and he would be an immediate "Transfer In" if he manages that feat.