The best football-related Father's Day gift ideas

Dad's are a pain in the backside to buy for. Instead of lumbering the poor old codger with socks, slippers and all that old garbage again this year, get him something he'll adore. Below we've selected some of our favourite footy gifts that won't break the bank.

NOW TV Sky Sports Pass

Watch up to 11 live channels including Sky Sports Premier League

Sky Sports will be showing over 60 Premier League games before the end of the season

Online, app or TV - stream on over 60 supported devices

Never miss a goal with mobile highlights

With the Premier League's return to our screens imminent, there's one obvious present for the football-mad dad in your life.

Spoil him rotten with the gift of live sport this Fathers' Day with a NOW TV Sky Sports pass.

The Sky Sports Month Pass includes a whole month of live sport, while the Sky Sports Day and Week Passes let you pay only for the days you want to watch. Or if he'd prefer to stream live Sky Sports on his mobile, get him a Sky Sports Mobile Month Pass.

Choose the best deal for him (let's face it, it depends how good a father the big man has been this year), pass him a beer and footstool... and then bask in that fatherly love!

A FourFourTwo Subscription

Six months for £20 + FREE power bank worth £29.95

FREE Juice Power Bank worth £29.95

Range of deals for every budget - mag, digital or both

Free delivery

Cheaper than in shops

We had to, didn't we? And why not? After all, you can get your dad every new issue of FourFourTwo delivered directly to the door.

For just £20, you can give your dad six months of the world's finest football magazine with a FREE Juice Power Bank (worth £29.95) this Father's Day.

Alternatively, you can get a year's worth of insightful reading for £40. A subscription to FFT over 12 months provides 13 issues – including our ever-popular Season Preview guide (whenever that may be in 2020).

If that's not the right deal for you, check out our mag and digital-online deals. There's bundles of unique and entertaining football fun to suit every budget. Get involed!

Combining every dad's two favourite things: football and beer

Made of quality glass

Fun, novelty gift

Holds 0.5l of beer or other liquid

Affordable gift idea

Takes up twice as much cupboard space as a normal glass

If your dad loves a pint as the next one, this could be the perfect gift for him. It's a bit of fun and his mates will love it. A novelty take on the classic boot drinking glass designs - seen in all major Bavarian beer tents - this glass is adapted for football lovers.

N.B. - if he's one of those weird men who prefers rugby (boo!) you can get away with saying it's a rugby boot instead.

Build you own Wembley Stadium

Combining every dad's other two favourite things: football and building things!

Exciting 3D Nanostad puzzle featuring one of UK’s most famous stadiums

No need for scissors, tools or glue

Perfect for all ages

Great gift for dads and children to enjoy together

Inevitable family row when the final piece goes missing

A perfect gift idea for fathers of young children. This build you own Wembley Stadium kit is great for dads and kids to do together, to help pass the time one rainy Saturday or in the excitement to a big Three Lions game at the home of English football.

The stadium can be recreated in spectacular colour and detail in around three-five hours without the need for scissors, tools or glue making it a must for all football fans.

Test your dad's building nous with a great gift idea this Father's Day.

Retro Kits from Score Draw

For the 'Things used to be better back in my day' dads out there

Nostalgic

Choice of eras and designs

Affordable

100% Polyester

Is your old man constantly harking on about how football was better back in his day? When men were men and there was none of this rolling around on the floor lark?

Send him back in time with a classic kit from Score Draw - the market leaders in replica kits. The great thing about this gift idea is there is something for dads of all ages - whether he was a fan of Greavesie, Keegan, Lineker, Shearar or Gerrard, there's a shirt from every era.

Affordable, superbly made and dripping in nostalgia. He'll love it!

Beer chug hat

For dads who can't be a**** to go to the fridge more than once

An absolute classic. No dad's collection of big match-watching paraphernalia is complete without a novelty beer chugging hat. Simply whack two cans in the, er, holsters and away he goes. Hours of fun - just maybe replace them with an alcohol free drink from time to time to prevent him nodding off before extra-time.

A bit of fun, affordable and a classic crown pleaser.