The FFT Photo Awards: World and grassroots

There's a reason they call it the beautiful game. Last year, FourFourTwo invited fans and professional photographers to capture the beautiful game in all its glory. The judging panel included FourFourTwo editor David Hall and picture editor Jeff Beasley, plus multi-award-winning photographer David Pultney and former England player turned keen photographer Graeme Le Saux. Here are some of the best we received in the World Football and Grassroots categories.

The World Football category winner...





The celebrated Bouake football academy

Winner Luca Sage Location Bouake, Ivory Coast

The Grassroots category winner...





Township kids compete for the ball as the sun sets

Winner Mike Hewitt Location Magaliesberg, South Africa

