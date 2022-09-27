FIFA 23 Early Access: How to make the most of the 10-hour trial ahead of release

Do you want FIFA 23 early access? Well, if you’re a member of EA’s subscription service – EA Play, you’re entitled to a 10-hour trial (opens in new tab) ahead of anyone else.

This Early Access trial will allow you to try out the full game and not just specific game modes, however, if you’re looking to get a solid start to FIFA 23, you’re better off spending 100% of the trial on Ultimate Team.

Here are a few tips you can use to take advantage of the trial…

FIFA 23 Early Access tips: 1. Focus On Playing Matches

Ultimate Team is the best way to spend Early Access (Image credit: EA)

Considering the early access trial only lasts for 10 hours, you need to use your time on the game wisely - and part of that involves spending the majority of your time playing matches.

It’s easy to get caught up in exploring the new user interface or even completing Squad Building Challenges (SBCs), however, you’re better off spending your time on the 10-hour trial grinding the game.

You’ll have plenty of time to explore the new user interface when the full game gets launched - but in order to take full advantage of the pre-release period, you more or less need to focus all your time on playing matches.

That involves grinding Division Rivals, grinding FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) drafts and even squad battles.

By constantly jumping into matches throughout the course of the 10-hour trial, you’ll be able to garner coins which you can then use to trade on the Web App right after the trial ends. Think of the early access trial as a way to give yourself more coins to trade with before FIFA 23’s full release.

The idea is to funnel the coins you make during the trial, right back into the Web App where you can use those coins to make more coins through trading.

If you adopt that mindset, you’ll be sitting on some decent coinage by the time the game is out.

2. Complete Objectives

FIFA 23's Ultimate Team has great new objectives (Image credit: EA Sports)

There’s usually a flurry of gameplay objectives you can complete at the start of a new FIFA.

Completing these objectives will grant you coin and pack rewards that could give you a huge boost in the early days of the new FUT season - so it would be wise for you to go over to the objectives tab and check out some gameplay objectives you can complete while you’re on the 10-hour trial.