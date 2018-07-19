Flamengo's Diego helped an 11-year-old with cystic fibrosis be a matchday mascot
The former Brazil international carried a device in a bag on his shoulder which enabled young Linda Ilana to breathe
Ilana had recently been diagnosed with cystic fibrosis, but that didn't stop Flamengo from giving her the opportunity to be a matchday mascot at the Maracana ahead of their clash with Sao Paulo on Wednesday night.
Before the game, the 32-year-old – formerly of Werder Bremen, Juventus, Wolfsburg and Atletico Madrid – entered the pitch holding Ilana's hand while he supported her breathing.
Both teams sung the national anthems, giving Ilana a moment to soak in the atmosphere ahead of the Brasileiro Serie A fixture. Lovely stuff.
In case you were wondering, Sao Paulo won the game 1-0.
See also...
Newly-professional Fulham youngster might have to do his Singaporean National Service now
Adam Rooney swaps Scottish Premiership for Non-League Salford City
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.