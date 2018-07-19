Adam Rooney swaps Scottish Premiership for Non-League Salford City

Salford City are aiming straight for promotion into the Football League under boss Graham Alexander - who was appointed in May - and have made their intentions clear by making another big splash in the transfer market on Thursday.

Adam Rooney has moved to Salford for an undisclosed fee and, despite the 30-year-old's switch to the fifth tier of English football, he's expected to receive an increased wage of £4,000 per week according to the Evening Express.

On Monday, Salford signed midfielder Danny Lloyd from League One side Peterborough United.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes told the club's official website: "We wish Adam all the very best with his new venture and it is always with a heavy heart when you lose a good player who is also a really good person.

"Since I signed Adam four-and-a-half years ago, he has given us nothing but good value and has been a fantastic boy to work with."

Rooney scored 88 goals during his time at Aberdeen, who have finished second in the Scottish Premiership for the last four seasons. However, the Irish striker was limited to just 22 appearances in the 2017/18 campaign.

