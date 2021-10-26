Football Manager 2022: The best finishers in the game on FM22
Football Manager 2022 is out - and these are the lads you want a chance to fall to in the box
The hardest thing in football is to score goals - so securing a top player with good finishing in Football Manager 2022 is a must.
And anyway - knowing who the best finishers around are isn't just useful for your scouting department knowing who to bring in. You're going to come up against some top talent throughout your career: so who do you double-mark in the area?
|Player
|Finishing
|Club
|Nationality
|Age
|Position
|Estimated cost
|Fabio Quagliarella
|20
|Sampdoria
|Italy
|38
|Forward
|£550k
|Luis Suarez
|19
|Atletico Madrid
|Uruguay
|34
|Forward
|£18m
|Mauro Icardi
|19
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Argentina
|28
|Forward
|£27m
|Duvan Zapata
|19
|Atalanta
|Colombia
|30
|Forward
|£41m
|Kylian Mbappe
|18
|Paris Saint-Germain
|France
|22
|Forward
|£115m
|Gonzalo Higuain
|18
|Inter Miami
|Argentina
|33
|Forward
|Not for sale
|Arkadiusz Milik
|18
|Olympique Marseille
|Poland
|27
|Forward
|£18m
|Dusan Vlahovic
|18
|Fiorentina
|Serbia
|21
|Forward
|£51m
|Dries Mertens
|18
|Napoli
|Belgium
|34
|Forward
|£6m
|Luis Muriel
|18
|Atalanta
|Colombia
|30
|Forward
|£35m
|Jamie Vardy
|18
|Leicester City
|England
|34
|Forward
|Not for sale
|Paco Alcacer
|18
|Villarreal
|Spain
|27
|Forward
|£28m
|Michael Gregoritsch
|18
|Augsburg
|Austria
|27
|Forward
|£5m
|Krzysztof Piatek
|18
|Hertha Berlin
|Poland
|26
|Forward
|£14m
|Pedro Goncalves
|18
|Sporting
|Portugal
|23
|Forward
|£38m
|Nils Petersen
|18
|Freiburg
|Germany
|32
|Forward
|£5.4m
|Mason Greenwood
|18
|Manchester United
|England
|19
|Forward
|£66m
|Kelechi Iheanacho
|18
|Leicester City
|Nigeria
|24
|Forward
|£45m
|Arthur Cabral
|18
|Basel
|Brazil
|23
|Forward
|£14m
|Burak Yilmaz
|18
|Lille
|Turkey
|35
|Forward
|£1.2m
|Marco Paixao
|18
|Aitay
|Portugal
|36
|Forward
|£300k
While finishing is the most important stat when it comes to determining how good your player is in front of goal, it's also worth looking at their composure and decisions. These stats will also help to show you how likely a player is to bury a chance.
