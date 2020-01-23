Quiz! Can you name the Chelsea vs Liverpool line-ups from 2008?

The year's 2008. David Tennant is still Doctor Who, Fabio Capello is the England manager and Chelsea haven't lost a game at Stamford Bridge in four years.

It came to an end, however, one day in October. Chelsea were beaten 1-0 by Rafa Benitez's Liverpool - remember him?

Not only do Chelsea hold the record for the longest unbeaten home run in league history, they're also second on the list for unbeaten Premier League runs, home and away, with 40.

Tonight, Liverpool can equal that record - so to celebrate, we want you to name the last side they put out that ended a Chelsea run. A point for each player, on both sides, plus subs.

You've got six minutes and we've been so kind as to include nationality and position. Let us know how you get on @FourFourTwo – we’ll retweet the best efforts, so challenge some friends as well. Good luck!

THEN TRY Quiz! Can you name the top three all-time goalscorers for every current Premier League club?

NOW READ...

TARGET 5 things you should know about Manchester United, Tottenham and Barcelona target Krzysztof Piatek

QUIZ Can you name every Euros semi-final and final host city?

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world

While you’re here, why not take advantage of our brilliant subscribers’ offer? Get the game’s greatest stories and best journalism direct to your door for only £10.25 every three months – that’s just £3.15 per issue! Save money with a Direct Debit today

More time-killing quizzes on FourFourTwo.com