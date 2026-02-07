FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 39: Panenkas, treble trebles and a very Scilly league

The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Let's get stuck in with a new Weekend Crossword from FourFourTwo, a weekly brainteaser designed specifically for the best football minds.
LAST WEEK'S FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 38
Welcome to FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword, a fiendish puzzle designed to unearth your ability to put letters in boxes.
But they're not just any boxes. These clues will let you show off your football knowledge from straightforward to surprisingly specific. There's no time limit but let us know your time.
Love football crosswords? Here are some handpicked football quizzes we know you'll love
There are many more ways to pass the time right on these very pages. We have lots of puzzles and football quizzes for you to enjoy, all powered by Kwizly.
First up, we want to know if you can name the players with the most goals and assists in the history of the Champions League and put every Premier League club in order from north to south.
Be sure to try FourFourTwo's Dating Game – all you need to do is identify the year of a significant football moment in six guesses or fewer, just like doing a Wordle but... Yeardle? We also want you to name the top 100 scorers in Premier League history and every Copa del Rey finalist since 2000. You know them all, right?
Don't miss out on any of our new football trivia. Sign up to the newsletter today, and we will send a new quiz straight to your inbox. You can also sign up for free to The Club, our membership portal, where you can climb global leaderboards, earn exclusive badges, and join interactive Q&As with our team.
Chris is a Warwickshire-based freelance writer, Editor-in-Chief of AVillaFan.com, author of the High Protein Beef Paste football newsletter and owner of Aston Villa Review. He supports Northern Premier League Midlands Division club Coventry Sphinx.
