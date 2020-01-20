Quiz! Can you name every Euros semi-final and final host city?

We apologise to the England fans among you: we're about to ask you to try and dig up old memories of semi-finals. Over the past 60 years, the Euros has been hosted across the continent - but we want you to tell us where.

We're looking for the host cities of every match between the last four of the European Championships – you just need to name any city that held a game.

Feel sorry for the spectators who went to the 1968 semi-final between Italy and the USSR. The match ended 0-0, went to extra time (where no one scored), and was finally settled with a coin toss.

This summer also sees the last three games all take place in England – which reminds us to plug our Euro 96 special issue of the magazine, out now.

You've got six minutes to get as many as you can - let us know how you did @FourFourTwo and challenge your mates while you're at it!

