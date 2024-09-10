EA FC 25: The eight new Icons coming to Ultimate Team including Buffon, Bale, and more

The new additions to EA FC's long list of legendary Icons have been revealed and EA FC 25 Ultimate Team will add some of the best footballers of all time.

From arguably the best goalkeeper we've ever seen to trailblazers in the world of women's football, the eight new Icons in EA FC 25 will add to last year's huge roster of over 100 playable legends.

With just a few weeks until the official release of EA Sports FC 25 on September 27, here are all the new Icon player items coming to Ultimate Team.

EA FC 25 Icons: 1. Gianluigi Buffon

Buffon is as iconic a goalkeeper as they come, winning countless trophies with Juventus including 10 Serie A titles. His most famous achievement was winning the 2006 FIFA World Cup where Italy spoiled Zinedine Zidane's retirement party thanks to Buffon's heroics in a penalty shootout.

With 94 diving, 86 handling, 78 kicking, 93 reflexes, and 89 positioning, this 91-rated Icon will be one of the best goalkeepers in the early game. As of yet, EA hasn't revealed the Prime Icon versions of any of the players on this list, but it's fair to say Buffon will be even better when those come to packs later in the game's lifecycle.

2. Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale (Image credit: EA)

Gareth Bale as an Icon on FIFA makes us all feel old and the ex-Tottenham ace is likely to be one of the most expensive Icons this year. With 95 pace, 89 shooting, and 89 dribbling he'll dominate any left back on the pitch (Poor Maicon, one of EA FC 25's Hero cards).

Bale had an illustrious career at Spurs before moving to Real Madrid and winning 3 league titles as well as 5 Champions League crowns. Internationally, he's known as a Welsh legend, primarily for leading his country to a semi-final in Euro 2016.

3. Nadine Angerer

Nadine Angerer (Image credit: EA)

Nadine Angerer is the highest-rated new Icon in this year's game and deservedly so. Her legendary career with Turbine Potsdam and a 2007 Women's World Cup win as well as a Women's Euro title in 2013 makes her one of the most decorated women in all of football.

With 92 diving, 94 reflexes, and 92 positioning, she's going to be a brilliant keeper for any team and has a huge 92 overall thanks to being the only goalkeeper, male or female, to ever win FIFA World Player of the Year.

4. Julie Foudy

Julie Foudy (Image credit: EA)

Julie Foudy won two Women's World Cups including the inaugural tournament in 1991. Throughout her career, she pushed the world of women's football to new heights paving the way for the success it would later have around the globe.

In EA FC 25, she's a 90-rated central midfielder with incredibly balanced stats, all but one over 80. With the Engine player trait, Foudy will be a perfect option for a 4-3-3 or any other 3-player midfield.

5. Lilian Thuram

Lilian Thuram (Image credit: EA)

Lilian Thuram, France's incredible right-back won the 1998 World Cup. As an Icon in EA FC 25, he has stunning 88 pace alongside 90 defending and physical stats making for an absolute powerhouse in defence.

Expect Thuram to be a very pricy card considering just how good his stats are for a right back. With EA IQ this year, you'll easily be able to move him further up the pitch and play a more attacking role in your team's tactics.

His sons Marcus Thuram and Khéphren Thuram are also in the game, so you'll be able to make a fantasy team with all three! Why not team up with your friends and have all Thurams in your Rush 5v5 team?

6. Lotta Schelin

Lotta Schelin (Image credit: EA)

The winner of three Women's Champions League trophies with Lyon, Lotta Schelin was a prolific striker with blazing pace. In EA FC 25, she has 91 pace, 89 shooting, and 89 dribbling giving her the potential to be one of the best strikers in the game.

Sweden's all-time top scorer, she will pair up nicely in a two-striker formation with fellow Swede Alexander Isak allowing you to easily link her into an English Premier League-focused team.

7. Aya Miyama

Aya Miyama (Image credit: EA)

With 84 pace, 86 shooting, 88 passing, and 90 dribbling, Aya Miyama will fit perfectly into any team as a left-sided midfielder. She's most known for scoring in the 2011 Women's World Cup final and helping Japan lift the trophy, but more football fans will know her name when EA FC 25 launches later this month.

8. Marinette Pichon

Marinette Pichon (Image credit: EA)

Marinette Pichon joined Philadelphia Charge in 2002 in the 2nd ever season of the Women's United Soccer Association. While she didn't lift the trophy, she won Offensive Player of the Year and MVP thanks to 14 goals in 21 games.

She would go on to be France's first-ever goalscorer in the Women's World Cup and her 88-rated Icon card in this year's FC 25 has some pretty impressive stats. With 85 pace, 89 shooting, and 88 dribbling, Pichon will do a shift in any early-game team.

When can we play EA FC 25?

EA FC 25 launches on September 27 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Opt for the Ultimate Edition to gain access on September 20.

FourFourTwo will be going more in-depth with the additions to EA FC 25 in the lead-up to the game’s launch, so stay tuned for more FC 25 coverage this summer.

