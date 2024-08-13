EA FC 25: The 13 new Heroes coming to Ultimate Team

EA FC 25 introduces 13 new Heroes into Ultimate Team bringing some of the most iconic footballers from the past and club legends to this year's game.

Themed around superheroes, these EA FC 25 Ultimate Team items will be available in packs from the start of the season. For the first time ever, those who preorder EA FC before August 20 will receive a day one 'Origin Hero' that will then upgrade to a more powerful 'Prime Hero' on November 28.

From the likes of Eden Hazard to Jamie Carragher, there's a whole host of insane talent from the world of football. So without further ado, these are the 13 new EA FC 25 Heroes you can add to your team this year.

EA SPORTS FC 25 | Footballâ€™s mightiest Heroes return to fight for the club. - YouTube Watch On

VIDEO EA FC 25 Upgrades: slip passes, dribbling, pass accuracy, professional fouls

EA FC 25 Heroes: 1. Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard (Image credit: EA Sports)

Eden Hazard, every Chelsea fan's favourite Belgian, is a Hero in EA FC 25 and that 90-rated Prime card is going to be an absolute baller. Known for his incredible dribbling and creativity, Hazard is likely to be one of the most sought-after Hero cards in this year's game — perfect for the new Rush game mode.

One of the Premier League's modern icons, Hazard will give chemistry to players like Erling Haaland and Cole Palmer, while also linking up with top-tier Belgians like the speedy Lois Opena at RB Leipzig.

2. Jaap Stam

Jaap Stam (Image credit: EA Sports)

While it's worth noting that no stats or positions have been confirmed for this year's Hero cards yet, it's fair to assume Jaap Stam will dominate for anyone's backline as a centre-back.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Manchester United hero won three Premier League titles, an FA Cup, and Champions League with the Red Devils so he'll link up perfectly with new signings Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro.

3. Maicon

Maicon (Image credit: EA Sports)

While Maicon might be remembered for getting absolutely rinsed by Gareth Bale, he also had an incredible career at Inter Milan, Roma, and even Manchester City. A fantastic player in older FIFA games, we're hoping his Hero card can control the flanks and use his power to dominate the right side of any defence.

With EA IQ allowing you to decide exactly where each player fits into your tactics, Maicon is likely to be a very expensive card that everyone will be hoping to get in their preorder bonus pack.

4. Jamie Carragher

Jamie Carragher (Image credit: EA Sports)

Jamie Carragher is either your favourite or least-favourite pundit in world football. Liverpool fans might be a bit upset that he's not an Icon card in this year's game, but we expect his Hero offering to be a very useable card.

Known for his grit and determination, Carragher could work wonders in your Ultimate Team this season, especially if you're building a team with the Premier League's most influential players.

5. Laura Georges

Laura Georges (Image credit: EA Sports)

Laura Georges is one of the best defenders in the history of the women's game and a club icon at Lyon where she won multiple Women's Champions League trophies.

She retired from professional football in 2018, but her defending skills should make for a great option at the back. In EA FC 24, smaller defenders weren't always worth using, but with this year's EA IQ, you'll be able to adapt to the card's skills and make the most of her agility.

6. Fara Williams

Fara Williams (Image credit: EA Sports)

Another British pundit on this list of new EA FC 25 Hero cards, Fara Williams is one of England's best-ever women's footballers. She won two WSL titles for Liverpool and controlled midfields in her heyday.

In last year's game, the nimbleness of women's footballers was perfect for a midfielder and we think this 88-rated card with links to other WSL and English players could be fantastic for hybrid teams.

7. Blaise Matuidi

Blaise Matuidi (Image credit: EA Sports)

Matuidi has always been awesome as a defensive midfielder in past FIFA games and his return as a Hero card is likely to be met with huge fanfare. Perfect in a midfield three, Matuidi is likely to have Engine player traits and an expensive price tag to match.

One of the best things about Hero cards is that they bring back recent retirees that most of us will have already used as normal gold cards in Ultimate Team and who better to add to this year's game than Blaise Matuidi?

8. Celia Sasic

Celia Sasic (Image credit: EA Sports)

Sasic is the highest-rated new Hero in this year's game with an 88 Origin and a 91 Prime card. Scoring 139 goals in 176 appearances throughout her club career, she would go on to cement herself as one of women's football's best strikers by winning the Women's Champions League with 1. FFC Frankfurt in 2015.

9. Guti

Guti (Image credit: EA Sports)

Guti won five La Liga trophies and three Champions League trophies while at Real Madrid and is considered a huge fan favourite of Los Blancos.

A perfect attacking midfield option for La Liga-themed teams this year, you'll be able to play him alongside Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe — one can dream about having that sort of budget!

10. Marek Hamsik

Marek Hamsik (Image credit: EA Sports)

Hamsik was a magician on the pitch in real life and in past games. The ideal CAM for an attacking 4-3-3 or a 4-1-2-1-2, Hamsik's stats are likely to be great across the board.

The Serie A links for chemistry will combine perfectly with Napoli's current stars like Kvaratskhelia as well as the league's other top players like Lautaro Martinez. Finding a Hero card with great stats and great links works wonders at the start of Ultimate Team, but you'll need some massive luck to get access to this card on the release date.

11. Mohammed Noor

Mohammed Noor (Image credit: EA Sports)

You might not have heard of Mohammed Noor, but he's widely regarded as one of the best players to ever play in Asia. Playing in the Saudi League, this card could be a great way to get players like Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Kante on decent chemistry.

Starting as an 85 Origin Hero, he'll be available as an 88 Prime Hero in November when the upgraded cards are released.

12. Ze Roberto

Ze Roberto (Image credit: EA Sports)

Just imagine Ze Roberto and Maicon on each flank, what a team that would be! Known for his time at Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich, he's part of that golden era of Brazilian football that got to the final of the 1998 World Cup.

Unfortunately for him, he missed out on a place in the 2002 winning side due to injury but he's an icon nonetheless. With an illustrious career, Ze Roberto is well deserving of his inclusion as a Hero in EA FC 25.

13. Tim Howard

(Image credit: EA Sports)

“There's a lot of heroes in this beautiful game that we love across the globe, and the fact that I'm one of the FC Heroes this year is special to me,” said Tim Howard. “I'm excited to play in goal in FC 25.”

One of the Premier League's most famous Americans, Howard will make for a brilliant goalkeeper in this year's game, especially considering the new Goalkeeper PlayStyles.

When can we play EA FC 25?

EA FC 25 launches on September 27 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Opt for the Ultimate Edition to gain access on September 20.

Pre-order the game before August 20th and you’ll receive an untradeable FC 25 Origin Hero Player Item on September 20th, an FC 25 Prime Hero on November 28th, and an untradeable Hero or Icon Player Item for your FC 24 Ultimate team.

FourFourTwo will be going more in-depth with the additions to EA FC 25 in the lead-up to the game’s launch, so stay tuned for more FC 25 coverage this summer.

More EA FC 25 stories

Quiz! Can you name the top 100 players in EA Sports FC 24?



5 game-changing updates announced by EA Sports for the new EA FC 25

5 of the biggest gameplay changes coming to EA FC 25 including EA IQ