EA FC 25: The 13 new Heroes coming to Ultimate Team

This year's EA FC introduces 13 new Hero cards including Eden Hazard and Jamie Carragher. Here's a look at all of the new inclusions that you could get for free if you preorder EA FC 25 before August 20

EA FC 25 Heroes Ultimate Team
(Image credit: EA Sports)

EA FC 25 introduces 13 new Heroes into Ultimate Team bringing some of the most iconic footballers from the past and club legends to this year's game. 

Themed around superheroes, these EA FC 25 Ultimate Team items will be available in packs from the start of the season. For the first time ever, those who preorder EA FC before August 20 will receive a day one 'Origin Hero' that will then upgrade to a more powerful 'Prime Hero' on November 28.

John-Anthony Disotto
