Footballers who became TV personalities
This lot all succeeded in making the jump from football pitch to TV screen
Footballers have to do something after hanging up their boots, and for many that something is career in television.
Avoiding those who've struck solely to punditry or reality show appearances, we've picked out some of the most prominent TV personalities who kicked a ball around once upon a time.
Get ready for a journey from Grandstand to Match of the Day via Waterloo Road and Loose Women...
32. David Icke
Long before he devoted his life to promoting bizarre conspiracy theories, David Icke was a goalkeeper for Hereford United – although he had to retire aged just 21 due to rheumatoid arthritis.
In between those two ventures, he carved out a decent career in sports broadcasting, co-hosting classic BBC show Grandstand and working on coverage of the 1988 Olympics.
31. Gary Stevens
One of two defenders named Gary Stevens included in England’s 1986 World Cup squad, this one – who played for Brighton, Tottenham and Portsmouth – was part of the original presenting line-up on Soccer AM.
He went on to work on Malaysian TV network Astro SuperSport alongside former England teammate Steve McMahon.
30. Harry Redknapp
We know him best for his managerial endeavours, but Harry Redknapp spent the best part of two decades playing the game – making more than 100 appearances for both West Ham and Bournemouth in the 60s and 70s.
Aside from winning I’m a Celebrity… and making a cameo on EastEnders, the former Spurs and Pompey boss fronted the Harry’s Heroes documentary series – which saw him try to get a group of ex-England players fit for a one-off game against Germany.
29. Niall Quinn
Legendary Irish striker Niall Quinn was still playing when he made the unlikely move into TV presenting in the 90s.
The beanpole frontman hosted Start Me Up, a programme which encouraged people in his homeland to start their own businesses – at the time of the country’s so-called Celtic Tiger economic boom.
28. David Prutton
David Prutton made 62 Premier League appearances for Southampton, but the midfielder spent most of his career in the second and third tiers of English football.
After hanging up his boots, the former England U21 international put his EFL experience to use by anchoring Sky Sports’ coverage of the Championship.
27. Stewart Castledine
Stewart Castledine is married to TV presenter Lucy Alexander – and the ex-Wimbledon and Wycombe Wanderers midfielder followed the same path as soon as he retired.
In addition to hosting BBC shows Big Strong Boys and Houses Behaving Badly, Castledine made a guest appearance in the 2006 Pink Panther film – as a French goalkeeper!
26. Danny Blanchflower
Iconic captain of Tottenham’s legendary 1960/61 double-winning side, Danny Blanchflower had stints as manager of his native Northern Ireland and Chelsea post-playing career – fairly standard stuff for a footballer.
But he also briefly featured as a presenter on ITV noughts and crosses-themed game show Criss Cross Quiz in the 60s.
25. Andy Gray
Prior to his punditry and commentary career, Andy Gray on quiz programme Sporting Triangles – which also featured Jimmy Greaves and Emlyn Hughes.
While winding down his playing days, the ex-Aston Villa, Everton and Wolves striker was a team captain on the short-lived ITV show which ran from 1987 to 1990.
24. Paul Merson
Most notable for his entertaining appearances as a pundit in the Soccer Saturday studio, Paul Merson has taken centre stage on our screens on occasion.
The former Arsenal and England man co-hosted Sky Sports’ Fantasy Football Club and turned up in an episode of hit footy comedy-drama Ted Lasso as himself.
23. David Seaman
Over the course of his 13-year stay at Arsenal, David Seaman got his hands on numerous pieces of silverware.
In the early 00s, the former England number one went out in search of some televisual glory, starring as a team captain on comedy panel show They Think It’s All Over opposite ex-England cricketer Phil Tufnell.
22. Jamie Redknapp
As a player, Jamie Redknapp lifted the League Cup with Liverpool and featured at Euro 96 for England.
Since hanging up his boots, apart from the customary punditry duties, he’s appeared as a captain on sports panel show A League of Their Own and hosted Football’s Next Star – a reality programme aiming to unearth the next big thing.
21. Neil Ruddock
Well-known for his appearances on I’m a Celebrity… and Big Brother, ex-Spurs and Liverpool defender Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock has done all sorts of telly besides.
He helped produce 2006’s Football Saved My Life – featuring in the finale of the series which tried to help 15 dysfunctional men get back on track through the power of the beautiful game – and in 2011, he tried to coach former Top Gear presenter James May to score a penalty on James May’s Man Lab (May missed).
20. John Barnes
Liverpool and England legend John Barnes has regularly appeared on our screens since calling time on his playing career at the end of the 90s.
His roles have included presenting Channel 5’s football coverage, hosting a chat show on LFC TV and even starring as himself in BBC school drama Waterloo Road.
19. Chris Kamara
Chris Kamara’s total obliviousness to a red card at Fratton Park in 2010 certainly provided a great TV moment, but the lovable former Brentford and Swindon Town midfielder has plenty of less unintentionally comical credits to his name.
As well as hosting Sky Sports’ Goals on Sunday, Kammy has appeared on various quiz shows (and Loose Women) and even presented Cash in the Attic.
18. Garth Crooks
Garth Crooks gained notoriety as a perennially critical pundit for the BBC (and his regularly questionable ‘Team of the Week’ selections).
But the FA and UEFA Cup-winning Tottenham forward has had quite a varied career in the world of telly, presenting late-night political programme Despatch Box and [checks notes] fouling Mr Blobby on Noel’s House Party.
17. David Beckham
To call David Beckham a TV personality feels rather reductive, but ‘Golden Balls’ is never far from the limelight, and that includes the small screen.
From being the star of his own Netflix documentary series to performing a fantastic cameo in hit US sitcom Modern Family alongside Courteney Cox, the iconic ex-England captain has continued to keep himself relevant (as if that was ever in doubt).
16. Jill Scott
One of the biggest characters in the sport, Euro 2022-winning England legend Jill Scott has made the transition from football to TV look seamless.
Apart from being crowned queen of the jungle on I’m a Celebrity…, Scott has been a team captain on A League of Their Own and featured on Ultimate Goal, searching for the next superstar of the women’s game.
15. Jamie Carragher
Co-star of Gary Neville on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, Jamie Carragher has also branched out beyond analysis punditry.
Most notably, the former Liverpool and England defender starred in The Overlap on Tour with Neville and Roy Keane, as the trio travelled around the UK for a string of arena shows.
14. Jimmy Bullard
A right old joker on the pitch, ex-Wigan Athletic and Hull City star Jimmy Bullard took his cheeky chappie personality into the world of TV after retiring.
One of the last presenters of Soccer AM, Bullard also appeared in the first series of ITV’s answer to A League of Their Own, Play to the Whistle – as an assistant to host Bradley Walsh.
13. Gary Neville
Management didn’t work out for Gary Neville, but the former Manchester United and England right-back has excelled as a TV personality.
Having succeeded Andy Gray as Monday Night Football’s main analyst in 2011, Neville featured on The Overlap on Tour and later joined Dragons’ Den as a guest Dragon – having shown his business savvy in the world of property development.
12. Ally McCoist
Few people love football as much as the little Scottish ball of enthusiasm that is Ally McCoist.
More recently known for his co-commentary exploits beside the likes of Clive Tyldesley and Jon Champion, the prolific ex-Rangers frontman injected plenty of fun into A Question of Sport during his nine years as a team captain.
11. John Fashanu
John Fashanu was once named by The Times as one of the worst players in Premier League history; it wouldn’t be unfair to say that he’s fared better since making the move into TV.
The former Wimbledon striker co-hosted the original series of Gladiators alongside Ulrika Jonsson and later presented the Nigerian version of Deal or No Deal.
10. Alex Scott
Within a matter of years of hanging up her boots, Arsenal and England great Alex Scott had become one of the most prominent presenters on the BBC – having started her media career while still playing.
A regular presenter of The One Show, Scott also co-hosted Goals on Sunday with Chris Kamara and succeeded Dan Walker in fronting long-running BBC programme Football Focus.
9. Bob Wilson
The man between the sticks as Arsenal did the 1970/71 double, Bob Wilson went on to enjoy a successful broadcasting career across the BBC and ITV.
A regular host of Football Focus and Grandstand – serving as the face of the former foe 20 years – Wilson fronted ITV’s coverage of Euro 96 and the 1998 World Cup.
8. Emlyn Hughes
A fine player and a tremendous character, Emlyn Hughes lit up A Question of Sport across two lively and ultra-competitive stints as a captain.
The Liverpool and England icon also held the equivalent role on Sporting Triangles, as well as joining Princess Anne’s team for a royal spin-off of It’s a Knockout in 1987.
7. Roy Keane
From hard man to funny man (whether means to be or not), Roy Keane has undergone quite the career change since calling time on his playing career.
After dabbling in management, the legendary ex-Manchester United skipper has brought his dry humour to The Overlap on Tour and guest-starred in sitcom The Young Offenders – on top of his regular punditry duties for Sky Sports and ITV.
6. Dion Dublin
Dion Dublin once won the Premier League Golden Boot, but the former Coventry City and Aston Villa marksman is more famous these days for his viral presenting of BBC property renovation series Homes Under the Hammer, joining the show in 2015.
All together now… “Stairs going up to the bedrooms.”
5. Ian Wright
A hugely popular figure in the game, Ian Wright co-hosted the re-booted Gladiators alongside Kirsty Gallacher in 2008.
The Arsenal favourite actually began his TV career as a guest host on Top of the Pops, before getting his own chat show on ITV – Friday Night’s All Wright – and later presenting quiz show Moneyball on the same channel.
4. Gary Lineker
England’s first World Cup Golden Boot winner, Gary Lineker retired in 1994 and was anchoring the BBC’s football coverage by the end of the decade.
One of the most instantly recognisable faces on our screens thanks to his weekly appearances as host of Match of the Day, Lineker has gained a reputation as a smooth presenter with a penchant for dad jokes.
3. Ian St John
One half of the inimitable duo of Saint & Greavsie, Ian St John enjoyed a long and successful TV career, starting out as a pundit in the late 70s.
The former Liverpool and Scotland forward – who had previously worked alongside Jimmy Greaves on ITV football show On the Ball – became a hugely popular figure on the small screen and has to go down as one of the best pundits of all time.
2. Jimmy Greaves
St John’s reliably witty co-host, the late Jimmy Greaves was one of English football’s greatest goalscorers and one of its biggest personalities, admired for his light-hearted approach.
Away from Saint & Greavsie, the 1966 World Cup winner and Tottenham legend was a captain on Sporting Triangles and featured on long-running BBC programme World of Sport.
1. Jimmy Hill
An immensely influential figure in the game, Jimmy Hill was a player, manager, director, chairman and – of course – great TV personality.
Hill – who convinced the Football League to replace goal average with goal difference and increase the number of points for a win from two to three – presented Match of the Day and Sky Sports football discussion show Sunday Supplement, always making a mark with his unmistakable style.
Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for the Premier League and Opta Analyst, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and has a soft spot for Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...