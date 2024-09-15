Footballers who became TV personalities

England legend Gary Lineker started anchoring the BBC's football TV coverage in 1999 (Image credit: Alamy)

Footballers have to do something after hanging up their boots, and for many that something is career in television.

Avoiding those who've struck solely to punditry or reality show appearances, we've picked out some of the most prominent TV personalities who kicked a ball around once upon a time.

Get ready for a journey from Grandstand to Match of the Day via Waterloo Road and Loose Women...