Footballers who went to prison

By Ben Hayward
published

A look at the footballers who spent time in prison and how they ended up inside...

Dani Alves in action for Brazil at the 2022 World Cup.
Dani Alves in action for Brazil at the 2022 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Life away from football should be comfortable for the top players, but that is not always the case.

Many elite footballers do not know how to replace the thrill and adrenaline of playing professionally and some fall into bad habits.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1