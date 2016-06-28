Forget Vardy: 11 other top strikers Arsenal could sign instead this summer

It's the elephant in Arsenal's room for fans with memories as short as the average Twitter user.

Not since summer 2012 have the Gunners signed what you might call a proper, out-and-out striker – and that was the man many fans now want to see replaced as the team's main hitman, Olivier Giroud.

But after an early-summer lunge for Leicester's Jamie Vardy went south, Arsene Wenger will be on the lookout for someone else to support Giroud & Co. in a bid to end Arsenal's 12-year wait for the league title.

Who might that be? Upvote all the candidates you'd like to see...

