FourFourTwo writers pick their Euro 2024 England squads and first XI for the first game

The England Euro 2024 squad is starting to shape up and with just 23 places in the team this time, it's likely that there will be high-profile omissions.

Gareth Southgate may well have the hardest job in English football – so to put that to the test, we asked our trusty experts on our team to pick an XI to start the first fixture of Euro 2024 against Serbia, along with a 23-man England squad to take to Germany this summer.

No sign of Benson or Hedges in this one – but 39 different England stars have been picked, here, with just 13 players picked by all seven writers: six players have been picked just once.

FourFourTwo writers' Euro 2024 England XIs: James Andrew, Editor (@JamesAndrew_)

James's England XI (Image credit: Future)

James's full squad: Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale, James Trafford, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Fikayo Tomori, Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier, Luke Shaw, Ben White, Jude Bellingham, Kobbie Mainoo, Declan Rice, James Maddison, Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jack Grealish, Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins, Harry Kane

Let’s deal with the controversial/unlikeliest pick from Gareth Southgate’s point of view and that is Ben White. If I were Southgate I would do all I could to convince Ben White to be part of the squad, and then once in the squad I would start him.

Since the turn of the year he has been one of the stand-out players in the Premier League. However, at the moment it seems unlikely that this will happen, so Harry Maguire goes back into the Starting XI and Marc Guehi into the 23 in place of White.

In goal, Jordan Pickford is No.1 and Aaron Ramsdale just makes it in despite lack of playing time at Arsenal. For my third goalkeeper, I would not opt for Nick Pope due to the fact he has been injured for the last few months and will be 32 by the time the tournament starts, instead, I’d go for Burnley’s James Trafford with an eye on the future to give him experience, but if called upon has won a Euros with the U21s.

Of the players to miss out on a place in my squad, West Ham duo Jarrod Bowen and James Ward-Prowse are unlucky not to make it along with Raheem Sterling who has never let England down. Elsewhere midfielders Kalvin Phillips and Jordan Henderson miss out on lack of form/game time.

The midfield of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham picks itself and is sure to be one of the best midfield threes at the tournament. And then Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden either side of Harry Kane up front.

With the likes of James Maddison, Cole Palmer, Jack Grealish, Ivan Toney and Ollie Watkins options on the bench it is a very strong England squad that has everything to go all the way.

Matthew Ketchell, Deputy Editor (@ketchell)

Matthew Ketchell's England XI (Image credit: Future)

Ketch's full squad: Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale, Nick Pope, Fikayo Tomori, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Jarrad Branthwaite, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luke Shaw, Jude Bellingham, James Maddison, Declan Rice, Conor Gallagher, Kobbie Mainoo, Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane, Ollie Watkins, Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Gordon

Words: Wait, it's 23 not 26 like in Qatar? That's annoying. Especially for Marc Guehi, Cole Palmer and Jack Grealish who miss out on my plane as a result.

There's a satisfying two-in-each-position to this squad, if you count Tripper as a left back, which I would for the purpose of this tournament. I'd start him there too. Henderson should go but not start, and there is enough experience in the team to carry Mainoo in the No.6 position. An unknown, a wildcard, I think he can start the tournament. The backline in particular is vastly experienced with big energy either side of Kane who I'm backing for the Golden Boot. [Presses play on Three Lions]

Chris Flanagan, Senior Staff Writer (@CFlanaganFFT)

Chris Flanagan's England XI (Image credit: Future)

Chris's full squad: Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale, Sam Johnstone, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Kieran Trippier, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Marc Guehi, Ben Chilwell, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, James Maddison, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, Ollie Watkins

Maybe I'm a true Gareth Southgate at heart - not too many crazy risks or mad gambles on youngsters who've yet to prove themselves over a long period of time.

I've gone with Phil Foden in central midfield, though: he's not always delivered his best performances playing out wide for England, and eventually he needs to take a central role. Only Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham have nailed down a place in midfield in any case, so there's a spot vacant, which would also allow Marcus Rashford to start. England's attack usually looks most dangerous when there's pace either side of Harry Kane.

Adam Clery, Head of Video (@AdamClery)

Image 1 of 2 Adam Clery's 3-2-2-3 England XI (Image credit: Future) Adam Clery's 4-3-3 England XI (Image credit: Future)

Adam's full squad: Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale, James Trafford, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kyle Walker, Harry Maguire, John Stones, Joe Gomez, Levi Colwill, Luke Shaw, Declan Rice, Kobbie Mainoo, Conor Gallagher, Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, James Maddison, Curtis Jones, Jack Grealish, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, Ollie Watkins

Getting a call-up to the England squad isn't a shiny reward for good form, and every player on that plane should have a clear role to play. Nobody has ever used a 4th centre-back, so an additional place in midfield is afforded to England's best off-the-ball player Curtis Jones.

But look, there’s no such thing as a “starting XI” for an international tournament. Argentina used not only a different side, but an entirely different shape, in the quarter-final, semi-final, and final itself. You need to be adaptable, so here's two XIs here for you and, firstly, how they should be looking to line up in the bigger games.

Taking advantage of both Man City and Arsenal’s familiarity with the proverbial ‘box midfield’, the 3-2-2-3 shape allows Levi Colwill to step across as a natural centre-back when John Stones moves into the middle. Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden, either side of Harry Kane, is England's strongest possible combination in the final-third, and almost unplayable for teams with a back 4.

But way more fun than that, is how England should be setting up when they’re favourites – in a 4-3-3.

Forget having control in the middle, Alexander-Arnold and both Shaw encouraged to push as far forward as possible with Saka and Rashford ahead of them getting close to Harry Kane. Rice can hold, if he wants, but he's also welcome to make runs untracked from deep. Conor Gallagher will raise some eyebrows here but all attacking systems require someone with 'that dawg in them' to belt around, cover the gaps, and lead the counter-press. That’s his job. That’s his *only* job.

Ed McCambridge, staff writer (@edmccambridge)

Ed McCambridge's England XI (Image credit: Future)

Ed's full squad: Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Aaron Ramsdale, Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Jarrell Quansah, Joe Gomez, Levi Colwill, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, James Maddison, Jordan Henderson, Conor Gallagher, Harry Kane, Ivan Toney, Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden, Marcus Rashford, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling

I’m starting Trent alongside Rice in midfield for the group games but I appreciate Henderson might be the more sensible option in the knockouts. If Shaw isn’t fit enough to start, Trippier’s my left-back.

Surprise squad additions include the uncapped 21-year-old Jarrell Quansah, who’s been superb at the heart of defence for Liverpool this season, as well as Levi Colwill, who's left-footed. I’m also taking Sterling despite his poor season for Chelsea, as he can be relied upon to score at tournaments. He costs his Blues team-mate Cole Palmer a spot on the plane.

In terms of strikers, I've gone for Ivan Toney over Ollie Watkins, with Marcus Rashford my pacy alternative.

Mark White, Online Content Editor (@markwhlte)

Mark White's England XI (Image credit: Future)

Mark's full squad: Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale, Kyle Walker, Ben White, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Joe Gomez, Levi Colwill, Tyrick Mitchell, Kobbie Mainoo, Declan Rice, Conor Gallagher, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones, James Maddison, Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Jarrod Bowen, Marcus Rashford, Harry Kane, Ollie Watkins

This is essentially Total Football: a 3-2-5 shape in build-up, whichever way you want it, so long as Maguire stays central in the three. Both full-backs are equally comfortable building up in the first line at the back or overlapping their wingers, meaning that Saka and Foden – both great touchline wingers – can move inside where they're also dangerous. Stones can move into midfield if the situation calls for it, too, against sides with two dangerous wingers where we'll need White and Shaw back (I'm thinking France). Mainoo and Rice complement each other nicely, too, with Trent and Maddison more creative options off the bench.

My only concern with this side is that Saka and Foden need to stretch play – England have countless ball-to-feet attackers and not enough who can run in behind, meaning that Jones, Watkins and Rashford would be key to change games.

Now for my controversies, of which there are a few. In my hypothetical ideal world, I convince Ben White to conscript, leaving Kyle Walker down as a backup goalkeeper – whoever uses their third choice? Niall Quinn was Ireland's in 1990 – though I suppose he can play RB, 'n' all. There's no place for Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling (both haven't been good enough), Kieran Trippier (he no longer justifies the insane quantity of right-backs we take every tournament) and Ben Chilwell. Only one of him and Shaw can go: no room for two injury-prone left-backs.

It was as much as I could do not to take Ethan Nwaneri as my token '2006 Theo Walcott', so thank heavens for small mercies.

Ryan Dabbs

Ryan Dabbs' England XI (Image credit: Future)

Ryan's full squad: Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale, Sam Johnstone, Kyle Walker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Joe Gomez, Levi Colwill, Luke Shaw, Kieran Trippier, Declan Rice, Kobbie Mainoo, Conor Gallagher, Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, James Maddison, Bukayo Saka, Jarrod Bowen, Harry Kane, Ollie Watkins, Marcus Rashford, Jack Grealish

In a similar way to how I'd assemble a squad during my FIFA Career Mode days, I've tried to cover each position for the Euros with two separate XIs.

Trippier is the only player who may slightly be out of position, though Colwill and Gomez are also both capable of playing at left-back so that shouldn't be too much of a problem if Luke Shaw isn't fit enough for the first games. It's clear Southgate won't opt for a team as attacking as this, but against the likes of Slovenia and Serbia having a player like Foden operating from deeper could help break down inevitably stubborn defences. In the latter stages of the tournament, though, Gallagher or Mainoo might be the better option to provide a little more stability, with the Manchester United man the customary wildcard pick every England squad seems to get at a tournament.

Bowen just edges out Palmer and Sterling to become Saka's back-up at right-wing, with the West Ham forward more direct and a different style of player to the Arsenal man. Similarly, Watkins offers something different to Kane - plus his goalscoring form this season makes it impossible to leave him out.

