Friday Football Quiz, episode 26: Can you get 20 correct answers?

Time for your Friday Football Quiz – just how good is your ball knowledge?

It's very nearly the weekend, after all. At this point of the week, we like to give you a multiple-choice quiz encompassing all areas of the beautiful game.

From the lower leagues to the Champions League, from the modern-day to way back when, we've got 20 teasers coming up.

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Future) LAST WEEK'S Friday Football Quiz, episode 25

It's a tricky one this week. Anyone who gets all 20 earns our enduring respect.

There's no time limit on this one, and you've got multiple-choice answers for each of the 20 questions.

Don’t forget to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates. How did you do?

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

Quiz! Can you name every player to be selected for four or more European Championship squads?

Quiz! Can you name the top-ranked 30 players in Fantasy Premier League last season?

Quiz! Can you name every country to reach the final of AFCON?

Quiz! Can you name every single Ballon d'Or winner since 1956?

Quiz! Can you name FourFourTwo's 50 greatest players of all time?