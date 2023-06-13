Quiz! Can you name FourFourTwo's 50 greatest players of all time?

10 minutes on the clock, 50 players to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the teams these Champions beat en route to their Trebles?

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

The two big players who defined our era have both left Europe. A time has come to the end.

And now, with the 2020s well underway and roaring, we wonder who the next GOATs will be, whether someone will go onto surpass the greats that we already know and have adored for so long.

Earlier this year, FourFourTwo compiled the definitive list of all-time greats for the magazine. But can you remember who we chose?

We've given you their nationality and the years in which they played football. Let's see how many you get…

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name the biggest 80 Premier League transfers ever?

Quiz! Can you name the 48 stadiums in English football with a 20,000+ capacity?

Quiz! Can you guess 100 correct answers in FourFourTwo's Big Badge Quiz?