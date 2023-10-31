Quiz! Can you name every single Ballon d'Or winner since 1956?
Lionel Messi took home the men's award for an eighth time on Monday – but can you recall the previous recipients?
Eight minutes on the clock, 67 winners to guess.
Lionel Messi was presented with his eighth Ballon d'Or at a ceremony in Paris on Monday night, beating Manchester City striker Erling Haaland to the prestigious prize.
The Inter Miami forward was recognised after leading Argentina to the World Cup in Qatar last year and now has at least three more Golden Balls to his name than any other player.
At the age of 36, this could well be his last, with Haaland among a new generation of players who will be hoping to get their hands on the Ballon d'Or in the years ahead.
But there have been some special winners in the past as well. In 67 editions overall since 1956 (note: there was no Golden Ball handed out in 2020 due to Covid-19), 45 players have won the award once or more. Can you name them all?
