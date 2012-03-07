Get more from the April 2012 issue

The shiny new edition of FourFourTwo is in shops now, and as usual we want to give you even more. So as you gasp, chuckle and nod in agreement reading the April 2012 issue, see what else we have to offer below...

ROBIN VAN PERSIE EXCLUSIVE

The unstoppable goalscoring machine talks about many things in his no-holds-barred interview with FourFourTwo, from his arty family to Arsenal without Cesc. But he really gets excited when talking about his best two goals.

In the red corner, there's the stupendous volley against Charlton in 2006, described by Arsene Wenger as the "goal of a lifetime".

In the blue corner, there's that exquisitive finish against Everton earlier in this campaign, seemingly destined for goal of the season.

But which is better? Van Persie seems to prefer his hit against Everton Ã¢ÂÂ what do you think?

COMING SOON: PREMIER LEAGUE WEEK

As promised on p105 of the magazine, we'll soon be dedicating a whole week to the Premier League, to celebrate 20 years of the modern game. From Monday, March 26, FourFourTwo.com will be awash with special features, retrospectives, quizzes, archive pieces and the piÃÂ¨ce de resistance: our countdown of the 100 greatest Premier League games. We're excited just thinking about it.

YOUR CLUB'S BEST AND WORST FOREIGNER

So the full list, as chosen by fans, has been revealed: the magicians who appeared out of nowhere, and those you wish had just disappeared. With all of England's 92 league teams and the SPL's 12 featured, chances are you have an opinion Ã¢ÂÂ tell us what it is, on Facebook or Twitter.

EURO 2012 ENGLAND SQUAD PREDICTOR

The European Championship in Poland and Ukraine draws ever closer, and England seem no more sure of their squad now than they were three months ago. But with Fabio Capello out of the picture it's all change, and we've predicted a brave 23 to be chosen by the new manager. Agree? Disagree? Let us know, in the comments section at the bottom of the blog, or again, on Facebook or that there Twitter.

ONE-ON-ONE: NOBBY SOLANO

In our interview with the Peruvian-Geordie legend, reader Rob Hanworth asks Solano: "You won 'free-kick taker of the year' in 2006. Who do you think is the best free-kick taker of our generation or any other: Beckham, Zola, Juninho, Seb Larsson Ã¢ÂÂ Ryan Taylor?!"

Well, let's see, shall we?

THE SEARCH FOR ALI DIA

For more on Ali Dia, legendary for all the wrong reasons, check out our One-on-One interview with Matt Le Tissier from October 2010, archived online in our interviews section. He had much more to say on the one-game 'wonder' than "He was f***ing hopeless!"

WELCOME TO ANZHI MAKHACHKALA

Enjoyed our feature on Europe's latest big-spenders? We have regular missives from Mark Gilbey on the state of football in Russia and the former Soviet Union in our blogs section. Head on over to Never Mind The Bolsheviks for blogs on the weird, wacky and wondrous goings-on in eastern Europe.

FFT TRAVEL: LILLE

If you're intrigued by our footballing travel guides but don't fancy Lille, why not look at our dedicated Travel section online? There you'll find pieces on everywhere from Bari to the Basque country, and we've plenty of club guides too.

THE GAMES THAT CHANGED MY LIFE: MARIO KEMPES

The Argentine looks back on some famous matches for FourFourTwo in the April issue Ã¢ÂÂ here are a few videos of the games to complement his words...

Brazil 2-1 Argentina

Argentina 2-1 Hungary

Argentina 2-0 Poland

Argentina 3-1 Holland

Valencia 2-0 Real Madrid

GREAT GOALS RETOLD: HAMIT ALTINTOP

It's a bloody cracker this month, as FIFA's 2010 Goal of the Year is remembered by the man who scored it: Turkey's Hamit Altintop. Boooooooooom!

MICHEL SALGADO COLUMN

Misplaced your mag? Read his explosive views on Saurez, Evra and racism in football online.

PERFORMANCE

Get more from Performance online Ã¢ÂÂ you can get everything from tactics tips to technique teaching. Relating to the content in this month's magazine, we have plenty for you to feast your eyes on:

After more on leaving full-backs for dust after Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's guidance, or further advice on boosting your turbo? Performance has tips from Theo Walcott and Aaron Lennon.

Interest piqued by Yaya Toure's masterclass to dominating the middle of the park? Quality midfielders such as Andres Iniesta, Michael Carrick and Jack Rodwell offer their midfield guidance.

Hungry for recipe ideas befitting a footballer? Put aside that greasy bacon butty and feast on the breakfast of champions, then see what Jermaine Jenas has to eat for his first meal of the day.

Liked Kevin Doyle's advice on losing your marker? Then you'll love Darren Bent's guide to being a maestro of movement.

Feel you've learned how to cope during the season's squeaky bum time? Read more articles in our Psychology section to make sure your head is in the game at all times.

So your wingers have read how to put in the perfect cross every time, but your strikers still don't know to get on the end of it? Get them to read our Performance tips on scoring from crosses, courtesy of Alan Smith and Dion Dublin.

It's all here, on FourFourTwo.com and Performance.



