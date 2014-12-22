Given up on your fantasy team? Have a crack at Football Fanager instead for real cash...

If you're anything like FFT, you may well have given up on your fantasy football team by now. You forget to tweak it every week, right? Or you're so far behind that you can't be bothered anymore (this is very much like FFT).

But all is not lost. The good people at Football Fanager have realised how many of us are lazy so-and-sos, and designed a fantasy football game with short-term gains in mind – in this case, real cash prizes in their Boxing Day and New Year's Day bonanzas.

The concept is simple: with a £250m budget you pick the team you think will claim the most points from the 10 Premier League fixtures on that day. It's a formation of your choice, along with a skipper who'll net you double points in the usual categories (though no subs – it's all about your starting XI). Forget your season-long commitments, because with Football Fanager you can win big with one good gameweek – not least this Christmas, where their two featured leagues have special £5,000 prize pots.

More importantly, you can have a go at beating our team below. Think you've got what it takes? (Of course you do, you confident scoundrels.)

Join the Boxing Day league here

Entry to the Boxing Day league will only set you back £1.10 per team, with £1,000 heading to the lucky winner and payouts right down to 50th place. To boost your hopes, Football Fanager are offering players the chance to enter up to 10 teams - and a limited festive offer of a free £5 in your account with any deposit of £5 or more. Mega!

With free entry leagues throughout the season too, there's something for everyone. So what are you waiting for? Have a crack at bettering our motley line-up. There'll be another on New Year's Day too, so don't forget to submit your efforts for both leagues...

Join the New Year's Day league here

FourFourTwo's Boxing Day XI

In the quest for clean sheets, FFT has attempted to take advantage of home games for Chelsea (wins to nil aplenty at Stamford Bridge), Arsenal (who face promoted QPR) and Swansea (against shot-shy Aston Villa), while a Manchester City side in the ascendency face an underwhelming West Brom at The Hawthorns.

For a gung-ho midfield with no consideration for defending, throw in assist king Cesc Fabregas, 'midfielder' Raheem Sterling and the ever-involved Christian Eriksen of Tottenham. Good job you don't concede goals in this game, right?

Up front the insatiable Alexis Sanchez was a no-brainer for skipper, supported ably by Robin van Persie (vs Newcastle at Old Trafford) and goal machine Wilfried Bony (vs Villa at the Liberty Stadium). Game on!