Go Ahead Eagles fans attack De Graafschap players on the pitch

De Graafschap thrashed Go Ahead Eagles 4-0 in the Eerste Divisie on Sunday afternoon to move up into sixth.

To commemorate their fine win they joined their travelling fans in the far corner to celebrate – but that was too much for some home fans in the next block.

Graafschap players' joy sparked a furious reaction from Go Ahead Eagles ultras, some of whom raced onto the pitch to attack their opposition's players. There were a few stewards on hand to try to help calm things down but, as is often the case, not nearly enough as the scrap rumbled on.

De Graafschap manager Henk de Jong said post-match: "Why can we not cheer? Our supporters didn't know what they were going through, I think. It could have been 8-0.

"They didn't know what to do with our tactics and our football was top."

Yep, that'll calm 'em.

