Goalkeepers who became managers

By Ben Hayward
published

From making saves to coaching clubs or national teams, a look at some famous goalkeepers who went on to become managers...

Julen Lopetegui is introduced to Wolves fans at Molineux in November 2022.
Julen Lopetegui is introduced to Wolves fans at Molineux in November 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although there are some notable exceptions, the majority of top-level football managers previously played professionally.

Coaches who were defenders, midfielders or strikers are all common throughout the history of the game.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1