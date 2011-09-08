The greatest penalty ever taken?

Last night's epic Johnstone's Paint Trophy East End shoot aaaaaaht between Leyton Orient and Dagenham & Redbridge, in which 28 penalties were taken including one each from the two keepers, reminded us of this...

That's Sheffield Wednesday's Kevin Pressman larruping home from the spot in an FA Cup fourth round replay away to Wolves in 1995. Sadly for Big Kev and his Owly chums, they still lost.



The best penalty ever scored by a goalkeeper? The best penalty ever scored by anybody?