How moneybags Newcastle could still be dragged back into the relegation battle
By Conor Pope published
A 5-1 thrashing at Tottenham should have Newcastle looking nervously over their shoulders
In mid-March, things looked good for Newcastle. They were unbeaten in their last nine Premier League games, with a January resurgence lifting them out of the relegation zone doldrums and towards a comfortable mid-table finish.
But just three games on, and suddenly things look a lot different.
A 1-0 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on March 13 was far from a crisis for the Magpies, but losing to a hapless 10-man Everton in the ninth-minute of stoppage time may have hit the team's confidence. Sunday's 5-1 drubbing at Tottenham can't have helped on that front.
With eight games to go, Eddie Howe's side might feel that the nine-point gap between themselves and 18th-placed Watford is enough. Three of those remaining eight games, though, are against teams who expect to be in the Champions League next season (Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal), another is against a team in the hunt for a European spot (Wolves) and two are against relegation candidates (Norwich and Burnley).
If the Magpies' bad form extends further into April, they still could find themselves dragged down into the relegation battle. Liverpool, Man City and Arsenal all come in the final four games of the season, while the final day itself is a trip to Burnley. This season, Turf Moor is far from the fortress Sean Dyche has made it in recent years, but would still not be a welcome trip for a potential relegation decider.
Newcastle currently sit on 31 points – one point more than we think relegation-embattled Everton could finish on, and a total lower than any team has survived on in Premier League history.
The key then, is surely to get points on the board before Liverpool's journey to the north-east on April 30. With three home games before then (Wolves, Leicester and Crystal Palace), plus that away game at Norwich before then, the world's richest club surely have it in them to secure their Premier League position this month.
Right?
For a limited time, you can get five copies of FourFourTwo for just £5! The offer ends on May 2, 2022.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Conor Pope is the Online Editor of FourFourTwo, overseeing all digital content, and joined the team in February 2019. He supports Blackburn Rovers and holds a season ticket with south London non-league side Dulwich Hamlet. His main football passions include Tugay, the San Siro and only using a winter ball when it snows.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.