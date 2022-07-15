How will Chelsea line up with Raheem Sterling?

Raheem Sterling is a Chelsea player – and no, we're not used to it, either just yet.

The move is a huge statement by new owner Todd Boehly, who's closing in on signing Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli next. Raheem Sterling is one of the defining England stars of a generation: he's become a scalpel of a footballer under Pep Guardiola, reducing his game down to pure goals and scaring defences across the land and beyond.

But where does he fit into a Chelsea side that have just sent Romelu Lukaku on loan? What does the Blues' best attack look like with their shiny new toy? And will Thomas Tuchel ask Sterling to do something different to what Guardiola has asked of him?

1. Chelsea use Raheem Sterling as a wide man

The obvious option. Raheem Sterling has most often played on either wing not just under Guardiola – either on the left or the right – but for Gareth Southgate, too.

At Chelsea, Kai Havertz has emerged as Tuchel's top option to lead the line. The German is a false nine of sorts, offering the ability to drop deeper and link play in a way that Lukaku never quite managed. This gives Sterling the opportunity to play as an inside forward, swooping into the box to finish chances.

Given that Hakim Ziyech seems primed to depart soon and both Mason Mount and Timo Werner are better suited to playing on the left, it seems as if Sterling would more likely play on the right of Chelsea's front three. With Reece James getting forward to provide width, the opportunity is there for Sterling to get into more dangerous areas.

2. Sterling plays as a No.9

In recent seasons, just about everyone has played as a No.9 under Pep Guardiola: Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan and Phil Foden have all taken turns.

Sterling hasn't played there quite as often as some but still has experience as a central striker. Under Tuchel, the England man would be expected to link play as a No.9, move laterally to assist with wide overloads and, of course, get on the end of chances that the Blues create.

While Sterling isn't much of an aerial threat compared to Havertz, the likes of Reece James and Ben Chilwell would love playing with him. The 27-year-old's movement is world-class – and with Chelsea's wing-backs in particular partial to a surprise late dash into the box, Sterling is the kind of forward able to vacate the area to allow his teammates in.

3. Sterling plays as a No.10

The wildcard option. Tuchel isn't much of a purveyor of front-two formations but a number of forwards at his disposal capable of playing across the frontline, a fluid attack might see Sterling as the creator-in-chief behind two other players.

He has previous, after all. Sterling functioned as a No.10 for Liverpool on occasion, while at the 2018 World Cup, he played behind Harry Kane. There aren't many of the Blues' attackers who crave the ball at their feet but Sterling has the ability to stretch his legs and draw defenders towards him.

There's a lot more to Sterling than just goals, despite him refining his game down to pure output over recent years at Manchester City. We could be about to see more of the same from him at Stamford Bridge – or a brave new rebirth into a totally different player…