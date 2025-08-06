Manchester United's transfer window: A Euro 2025 star but more business needs to be done

Manchester United are quickly becoming a club in the Women's Super League who have disappointing transfer windows.

United definitely still bring in stars but not at the rate of their rivals and this summer is shaping up to be a similar tale.

But who have they signed and who has left?

Manchester United's transfer window: One signing on the books

Julia Zigiotti Olme scored a penalty against England (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United have only announced one signing this summer which is significantly less than their direct rivals Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea.

They brought in Julia Zigiotti Olme on the 31 July, around two months after the window opened.

Marc Skinner will have to bring in more talent this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Sweden international, who competed at Euro 2025, signed a two-year deal.

Matt Johnson, Manchester United’s director of women’s football, told the club’s media channels: “Julia is one of Europe’s best defensive midfielders who brings a winning mentality and experience of competing in the top competitions.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“On the pitch she has an insatiable work rate, ability to win possession back for her team and creative passing range.

"This is a player the fans will enjoy watching this season.”

Aoife Mannion has left Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

The question is if United will bring in any other talent this summer.

They are in the Champions League qualifiers in August and if they make it to the group stage they will need a bigger squad for rotation in different competitions.

The club have lost a few players too. Here are their full incoming and outgoings:

Manchester United's signings

Swipe to scroll horizontally Player Previous club Type of transfer Julia Zigiotti Olme Bayern Munich Undisclosed fee

Manchester United's departures