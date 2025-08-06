Manchester United's transfer window: A Euro 2025 star but more business needs to be done
Manchester United's transfer window has been sparse so far
Manchester United are quickly becoming a club in the Women's Super League who have disappointing transfer windows.
United definitely still bring in stars but not at the rate of their rivals and this summer is shaping up to be a similar tale.
But who have they signed and who has left?
Manchester United's transfer window: One signing on the books
Manchester United have only announced one signing this summer which is significantly less than their direct rivals Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea.
They brought in Julia Zigiotti Olme on the 31 July, around two months after the window opened.
The Sweden international, who competed at Euro 2025, signed a two-year deal.
Matt Johnson, Manchester United’s director of women’s football, told the club’s media channels: “Julia is one of Europe’s best defensive midfielders who brings a winning mentality and experience of competing in the top competitions.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
“On the pitch she has an insatiable work rate, ability to win possession back for her team and creative passing range.
"This is a player the fans will enjoy watching this season.”
The question is if United will bring in any other talent this summer.
They are in the Champions League qualifiers in August and if they make it to the group stage they will need a bigger squad for rotation in different competitions.
The club have lost a few players too. Here are their full incoming and outgoings:
Manchester United's signings
Player
Previous club
Type of transfer
Julia Zigiotti Olme
Bayern Munich
Undisclosed fee
Manchester United's departures
Player
New club
Type of transfer
Aoife Mannion
Newcastle United
Free transfer
Jess Simpson
Southampton
Loan
Alyssa Aherne
Free agent
Free transfer
Sarah joined the FourFourTwo team in September 2024 in a freelance role. She also writes for The Guardian, BBC and Rugby World where she specialises in women's football and rugby. Sarah has a bachelors degree in English and a master's in newspaper journalism.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.