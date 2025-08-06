Arsenal's transfer window: Record-breaking deal and allowing fans to fall in love with a loan player
Arsenal's transfer window has been one of the most impressive in the Women's Super League
Arsenal's transfer window has been impressive so far this summer.
The Gunners have made a world record transfer signing in women's football and they have also brought in a loan player from last season.
But how many signings have they made and who are they?
Arsenal's transfer window: Who has the WSL club signed?
Olivia Smith was one of the breakout stars of the 2024/25 season and it caught the attention of Arsenal.
The Gunners paid a reported £1m for the Liverpool striker which broke the record for the highest transfer in the sport to date.
Arsenal announced the news of 17 July and the Canada international said: “It’s a privilege and an honour to sign for Arsenal.
“It’s my dream to compete for the biggest titles here in England and in Europe and I’m excited to get started and contribute to doing that here with Arsenal.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
"The atmosphere the supporters create at Emirates Stadium is incredible and I can’t wait to have that behind me now.”
Before Arsenal announced that star signing, they revealed a signing everyone knew was coming: Chloe Kelly.
Kelly had forced a loan move to the Gunner in January after struggling for minutes at Manchester City. At Arsenal the England international thrived and aided the team to the Women's Champions League trophy.
There were mass rumours that she would join on a permanent move but it was not confirmed until 2 July.
Those two are arguably the Gunners' biggest moves so far in this window but they have welcomed more players and said goodbye to others.
Here are their full movements this summer:
Arsenal's signings
Player
Previous club
Type of signing
Olivia Smith
Liverpool
£1m fee
Chloe Kelly
Manchester City
Free transfer
Anneke Borbe
Wolfsburg
Free transfer
Taylor Hinds
Liverpool
Free transfer
Michelle Agyemang
Brighton
Loan ended
Arsenal's departures
Player
New club
Type of transfer
Amanda Ilestedt
Eintracht Frankfurt
Free transfer
Lina Hurtig
Firorentina
Free transfer
Teyah Goldie
London City Lionesses
Free transfer
Freya Godfrey
London City Lionesses
Undisclosed fee
Sarah joined the FourFourTwo team in September 2024 in a freelance role. She also writes for The Guardian, BBC and Rugby World where she specialises in women's football and rugby. Sarah has a bachelors degree in English and a master's in newspaper journalism.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.