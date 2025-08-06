Arsenal's transfer window: Record-breaking deal and allowing fans to fall in love with a loan player

Chloe Kelly, right, has signed for Arsenal

Arsenal's transfer window has been impressive so far this summer.

The Gunners have made a world record transfer signing in women's football and they have also brought in a loan player from last season.

But how many signings have they made and who are they?

Arsenal's transfer window: Who has the WSL club signed?

Olivia Smith broke the world record (Image credit: Getty Images)

Olivia Smith was one of the breakout stars of the 2024/25 season and it caught the attention of Arsenal.

The Gunners paid a reported £1m for the Liverpool striker which broke the record for the highest transfer in the sport to date.

Olivia Smith plays internationally for Canada (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal announced the news of 17 July and the Canada international said: “It’s a privilege and an honour to sign for Arsenal.

“It’s my dream to compete for the biggest titles here in England and in Europe and I’m excited to get started and contribute to doing that here with Arsenal.

"The atmosphere the supporters create at Emirates Stadium is incredible and I can’t wait to have that behind me now.”

Before Arsenal announced that star signing, they revealed a signing everyone knew was coming: Chloe Kelly.

Chloe Kelly's form improved on her loan spell at Arsenal last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kelly had forced a loan move to the Gunner in January after struggling for minutes at Manchester City. At Arsenal the England international thrived and aided the team to the Women's Champions League trophy.

There were mass rumours that she would join on a permanent move but it was not confirmed until 2 July.

Those two are arguably the Gunners' biggest moves so far in this window but they have welcomed more players and said goodbye to others.

Here are their full movements this summer:

Arsenal's signings

Swipe to scroll horizontally Player Previous club Type of signing Olivia Smith Liverpool £1m fee Chloe Kelly Manchester City Free transfer Anneke Borbe Wolfsburg Free transfer Taylor Hinds Liverpool Free transfer Michelle Agyemang Brighton Loan ended

Arsenal's departures