Arsenal's transfer window: Record-breaking deal and allowing fans to fall in love with a loan player

Arsenal's transfer window has been one of the most impressive in the Women's Super League

Victoria Pelova of Arsenal Women, Chloe Kelly of Arsenal Women celebrating the UEFA Champions League Women victory during the UEFA Champions League Women match between Arsenal Women v FC Barcelona Women at the Estadio Jose Alvalade on May 24, 2025 in Lisbon Portugal
Chloe Kelly, right, has signed for Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)
Arsenal's transfer window has been impressive so far this summer.

The Gunners have made a world record transfer signing in women's football and they have also brought in a loan player from last season.

But how many signings have they made and who are they?

Arsenal's transfer window: Who has the WSL club signed?

Olivia Smith, the first £1 million transfer in women's football, in am Arsenal kit for the first time

Olivia Smith broke the world record (Image credit: Getty Images)

Olivia Smith was one of the breakout stars of the 2024/25 season and it caught the attention of Arsenal.

The Gunners paid a reported £1m for the Liverpool striker which broke the record for the highest transfer in the sport to date.

Olivia Smith, the first £1 million transfer in women's football

Olivia Smith plays internationally for Canada (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal announced the news of 17 July and the Canada international said: “It’s a privilege and an honour to sign for Arsenal.

“It’s my dream to compete for the biggest titles here in England and in Europe and I’m excited to get started and contribute to doing that here with Arsenal.

"The atmosphere the supporters create at Emirates Stadium is incredible and I can’t wait to have that behind me now.”

Before Arsenal announced that star signing, they revealed a signing everyone knew was coming: Chloe Kelly.

Chloe Kelly of Arsenal celebrates scoring her team's first goal during the Barclays Women's Super League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester United FC at Emirates Stadium on May 10, 2025 in London, England.

Chloe Kelly's form improved on her loan spell at Arsenal last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kelly had forced a loan move to the Gunner in January after struggling for minutes at Manchester City. At Arsenal the England international thrived and aided the team to the Women's Champions League trophy.

There were mass rumours that she would join on a permanent move but it was not confirmed until 2 July.

Those two are arguably the Gunners' biggest moves so far in this window but they have welcomed more players and said goodbye to others.

Here are their full movements this summer:

Arsenal's signings

Player

Previous club

Type of signing

Olivia Smith

Liverpool

£1m fee

Chloe Kelly

Manchester City

Free transfer

Anneke Borbe

Wolfsburg

Free transfer

Taylor Hinds

Liverpool

Free transfer

Michelle Agyemang

Brighton

Loan ended

Arsenal's departures

Player

New club

Type of transfer

Amanda Ilestedt

Eintracht Frankfurt

Free transfer

Lina Hurtig

Firorentina

Free transfer

Teyah Goldie

London City Lionesses

Free transfer

Freya Godfrey

London City Lionesses

Undisclosed fee

Sarah Rendell
Sarah Rendell
Women's football editor

Sarah joined the FourFourTwo team in September 2024 in a freelance role. She also writes for The Guardian, BBC and Rugby World where she specialises in women's football and rugby. Sarah has a bachelors degree in English and a master's in newspaper journalism.

