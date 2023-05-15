Inter Milan vs AC Milan live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Champions League match

Inter Milan vs AC Milan live stream and match preview, Tuesday May 16, 8pm BST

Looking for an Inter Milan vs AC Milan live stream? We've got you covered. Inter Milan vs AC Milan is on BT Sport (opens in new tab) in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Champions League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

That first leg handed a huge advantage to Inter, with former Premier League stars Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan giving the Nerazzurri a 2-0 lead in the first 11 minutes that they now take into the second leg.

Though the two sides ground share at San Siro, it is Inter who also technically have the home advantage for this all-important tie.

Milan compounded their defeat with another 2-0 loss away to Spezia at the weekend, and now sit four points outside the top four – meaning that Champions League qualification next season could reply on them on them lifting the trophy in Istanbul next month.

Inter ran out 4-2 winners over Sassuolo on Saturday, giving them a five-point berth over their neighbours with just three games remaining – another welcome confidence boost going into this match.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST.

Team news

There was be few changes from last week's availability, but the big news will be riding on whether Rafael Leao is fit for the match.

Form

AC Milan: LLWDD

Inter Milan: WWWWW

Referee

Clement Turpin of France will be the referee for Inter Milan vs AC Milan.

Stadium

Inter Milan vs AC Milan will be played at the San Siro in Milan.

Kick-off and channel

Inter Milan vs AC Milan kick-off is at 8pm BST on Tuesday May 16 in the UK. The game is being shown on BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate the BT Sport website and the BT Sport app (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on Paramount+ in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Champions League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Champions League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee (opens in new tab)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International Champions League TV rights

• UK: BT Sport (opens in new tab) has all the rights to the Champions League.

• USA: CBS, Paramount+ and fuboTV (opens in new tab) are the places to watch the Champions League.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is DAZN.

• Australia: Stan Sport will screen every game of the Champions League.

• New Zealand: Spark Sport is serving up all the Champions League games.