Jaja no laughing matter for Bursa ahead of Spain trip

Anybody who has ever spent time in Spain will surely know that the Spanish way of describing laughter through text is to write Ã¢ÂÂjajaÃ¢ÂÂ.

Ironic then that, with a trip to Valencia looming next week, Bursaspor are probably already sick of the two syllable word.

That's because Jaja is also the name of TrabzonsporÃ¢ÂÂs Brazilian striker and the man responsible for two goals in the opening 16 minutes that consigned Bursa to defeat and put Trabzon back in pole position in the title race.

SaturdayÃ¢ÂÂs meeting between the reigning league champions and the domestic cup holders has more than certified TrabzonÃ¢ÂÂs title ambitions. Senol GunesÃ¢ÂÂs boys have provided the most entertainment so far this season and boast a goal difference of +21 - even better than ChelseaÃ¢ÂÂs!

On Friday night Kayserispor briefly held top spot after a last gasp win at Konyaspor. Marcelo Zalayeta scored the gameÃ¢ÂÂs only goal and ensured his side stayed within two points of the leaders as well as maintaining the blogÃ¢ÂÂs David Haye-like belief that they will finish in the top four!

Like every one before it, this weekend was full of ups and downs Ã¢ÂÂ the ups coming from the east and the downs, generally, from Istanbul.

Having won the first of their Ã¢ÂÂmust-winÃ¢ÂÂ five games Fenerbahce were perfectly on course to continue their run before two late goals left them as empty handed as Fabio Capello in shooting practice and, similarly to the Italian, much to their own fault.

A tendency to drop points despite going ahead has been their down fall and it was reported that Aykut Kocaman dished out some Ã¢ÂÂstrong wordsÃ¢ÂÂ following this weekendÃ¢ÂÂs loss. Scary stuff!

Goldilocks (that's Guti to you, and yes guys, the hair is growing back) put last weekÃ¢ÂÂs penalty miss behind him with a spot kick that pushed Besiktas within a point of Fenerbahce.

The Black Eagles were described as being in Ã¢ÂÂfree-fallÃ¢ÂÂ after their cup loss to 2nd Division side B.B.Gaziantep Ã¢ÂÂ a game which even saw Ricardo Quaresma nailed by his own team mate.

Galatasaray manager Gheorghe Hagi has admitted that the league title Ã¢ÂÂis very far awayÃ¢ÂÂ following a hapless defeat at the Ali Sami Yen.

Hagi has managed just four points from four games despite starting his reign with a very promising draw at Fenerbahce.

Since, his side have proceeded to win just one game and have now lost two on the bounce leaving them in 10th position and 13 points of leaders Trabzonspor.

No surprise then that they left the pitch amid a mixture of boos and swearing on Sunday evening as Manisaspor became the third side this season to win at a stadium which is beginning to lose its Ã¢ÂÂHellishÃ¢ÂÂ reputation.

And finally, avid followers of the blog - I know you are out there somewhere - may remember a little wish that Kasimpasa would keep faith with Yilmaz Vural for his all round entertainment value.

Since then, Kasimpasa picked up a draw at Besiktas and continued their rise with a 2-1 victory over relegation rivals Sivasspor this weekend to put them within touching distance of the safety zone.

Who said journalists knew nothing...?

RESULTS Konyaspor 1-1 Kayserispor, Bucaspor 0-0 AnkaragÃÂ¼cÃÂ¼, Bursaspor 0-2 Trabzonspor, Eskisehirspor 0-0 Antalyaspor, Gaziantepspor 2-1 Fenerbahce, Kasimpasa 2-0 Sivasspor, Genclerbirligi 0-2, Istanbul BB 2-1 KarabÃÂ¼kspor, Galatasaray 0-2 Manisaspor.


