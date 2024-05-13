Jermain Defoe: ‘England have shown their class at the past few tournaments, but been a bit unlucky. We’re very close now – this team has what it takes to finish the job’

By
published

Expectations are high as England look to win the Euros for the first time

Jermain Defoe

England are among the favourites to win Euro 2024, with Gareth Southgate’s side tipped by many to go one better than 2020’s near miss against Italy.

Given the abundance of quality in the Three Lions’ squad, particularly in midfield and attack, it is no surprise that expectations are high again heading into another major tournament. This time, though, the excitement feels justified.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Callum Rice-Coates
Callum Rice-Coates

Callum is a football writer who has had work published by the likes of BBC Sport, the Independent, BT Sport and the Blizzard, amongst various others. A lifelong Wrexham fan, he is hoping Ryan Reynolds can lead his hometown club to the promised land.