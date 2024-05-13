Jermain Defoe: ‘England have shown their class at the past few tournaments, but been a bit unlucky. We’re very close now – this team has what it takes to finish the job’

England are among the favourites to win Euro 2024, with Gareth Southgate’s side tipped by many to go one better than 2020’s near miss against Italy.

Given the abundance of quality in the Three Lions’ squad, particularly in midfield and attack, it is no surprise that expectations are high again heading into another major tournament. This time, though, the excitement feels justified.

There will likely be some lingering pessimism, given the failures of previous teams that were equally highly-rated. But, as former England striker Jermain Defoe insists, there is no reason not to be confident.

Gareth Southgate is aiming to guide England to a long-awaited European Championship triumph (Image credit: Alamy)

“The players Gareth has to choose from are unbelievable,” Defoe tells FourFourTwo. “Just going through that midfield and attack: Rice, Bellingham, Foden, Maddison, Saka, Grealish, Rashford, Kane – so many talented forwards, so many combinations.

“I said at the past few tournaments that we had a chance, and the boys have shown their class. They’ve been a little bit unlucky not to win one. We’re very close now. This team has what it takes to finish the job.”

The expectation is that Southgate will depart following Euro 2024, having led the national team for nearly eight years and inspired a period of tangible progress both on and off the pitch.

But Defoe is hopeful that the England boss will stay in the job for a little while longer, even if the long wait for a title doesn’t end this summer.

“I’d like him to stay, but maybe I’m biased. I like him as a person, and he put me back into the England squad at 34. I just think the job he’s done deserves so much credit. We’ve been so unlucky not to win a tournament under Gareth. We’ve been so close, and you can’t say that about many of his predecessors. It all depends on him though, and how he feels.”

