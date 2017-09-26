Joey Barton to appear in Morrissey's new music video
Barton is using his spare time to appear in the former Smiths frontman's latest music video
Barton, who is currently serving a 13-month ban from football for breaching FA betting rules, revealed on talkSPORT that he would be making a cameo appearance. Playwright and screenwriter Alan Bennett will produce the video.
“I’ve been asked to be in a music video this afternoon [on Monday] for Morrissey,” he announced. “It’s with Alan Bennett, I think.”
Barton then posted a photo on Instagram later of himself and 'Moz' in conversation.
The 35-year-old is a keen fan of the former Smiths star, and met the singer at Glastonbury festival in 2011.
Heaven knows we're miserable now.
