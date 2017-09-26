Trending

Joey Barton to appear in Morrissey's new music video

Barton is using his spare time to appear in the former Smiths frontman's latest music video

Barton, who is currently serving a 13-month ban from football for breaching FA betting rules, revealed on talkSPORT that he would be making a cameo appearance. Playwright and screenwriter Alan Bennett will produce the video.

“I’ve been asked to be in a music video this afternoon [on Monday] for Morrissey,” he announced. “It’s with Alan Bennett, I think.”

Barton then posted a photo on Instagram later of himself and 'Moz' in conversation.

The 35-year-old is a keen fan of the former Smiths star, and met the singer at Glastonbury festival in 2011.

Heaven knows we're miserable now. 

