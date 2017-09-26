Aachen's Tobias Lippold scores unbelievable 45-yard goal against Wuppertaler

Aachen beat Wuppertaler 4-1 at the Neuer Tivoli on Sunday afternoon, but it was Lippold's strike that stole the show.

On the stroke of half-time, with Aachen already 1-0 up, Lippold found himself in acres of space 45 yards out. And, judging by how quickly the referee got out of the way, it didn't take the player long to make his mind up about firing a shot towards goal.

The 23-year-old midfielder couldn't have asked for a better result as his pinpoint beauty sailed into the top corner.

55:00 for the wonder goal

Wuppertaler pulled a goal back shortly after half-time, but Aachen rallied to score twice more via Junior Torunarigha and Meik Kuhnel for a comfortable win.

