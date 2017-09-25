Tondela player calamitously converts own goal to give Braga win

Tondela's Murilo put the hosts a goal up before Koka cancelled out his strike in the 44th minute.

But, just after Tondela got to half-time with a respectable scoreline, former Porto, Wolfsburg and Valencia defender Ricardo Costa – a Bundesliga winner in 2008/09 – decided to begin the second 45 minutes in the worst way possible for his side.

Braga's Paulinho (not that one) saw his header richochet off the crossbar, but then watched on amused as the 36-year-old Costa whalloped the ball into his own net trying to clear for a corner.

The game finished 2-1, leaving Tondela in the Primeira Liga relegation zone with just one win from their first seven matches.

