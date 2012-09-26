John Bond in pictures

The former player and manager John Bond has died at the age of 79. We pay pictorial tribute to the former West Ham and Torquay right-back who went on to manage Bournemouth, Norwich, Manchester City, Burnley, Swansea, Birmingham and Shrewsbury.



7 January 1953: The 20-year-old Bond (at left) and West Ham team-mates including Malcolm Allison (second right) and future Manchester United manager Frank O'Farrell (right) help George Wright make a wool rug. No, really.



12 August 1954: Bond (bottom left) chats to Allison while they help team-mates practise piggyback-heading. As you do.



14 February 1956: The best way to prepare for a Cup tie against Blackburn? A seawater bath, enjoyed at Hove by (from top) Bond, Allison, John Dick and O'Farrell.



12 April 1961: At a rather different Upton Park, new Hammers gaffer and future England boss Ron Greenwood chats with his new players including Bond (far right) and, third right, Bobby Moore.



28 July 1976: Rocking the Admiral look as Norwich boss. He took the Canaries to the top flight in his third promotion as manager, and led them out at Wembley in the 1975 League Cup Final, which they lost to Aston Villa.



7 February 1981: Double sheepskin action with Peter Swales, chairman of Man City, where Bond had replaced Allison. Later that year he took City to the FA Cup Final but lost to Spurs.



1 May 1993: On his new-fangled portable telephone at Shrewsbury. He resigned shortly after and, by then in his sixties, effectively retired.



15 Jan 2000: One last job. Nearing 70, Bond is hired as Wigan's chief scout by Latics boss John Benson, his right-hand man during the glory days at Norwich and Man City.



5 August 1958: In his pomp halfway through his playing days at West Ham, where the goalscoring right-back was known as 'Muffin' for his ability to kick like a mule.