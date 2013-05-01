José Mourinho needs love, Barcelona need a miracle

Having come so near (well, nearish) to reaching the Champions League final, there were a fair few moans, groans and tears from the Real Madrid players after their whopping semi-final epic against Borussia Dortmund. Yet one player remained relatively straight-faced - a certain goalkeeper and club captain who spent the evening sat on the bench, and would have done the same at Wembley, had Real Madrid prevailed. La Liga Loca imagines that may not have been a fun experience.

While early misses from the Real Madrid forward line ultimately cost the side what would've been an incredible victory against Dortmund, the crowd certainly didn't let the side down. The noise in the opening ten minutes and closing period was as loud as anything the blog can remember in Real MadridÃ¢ÂÂs back yard.

However, the German side were worthy winners over the two legs, although this will be overlooked a little in the Madrid press thanks to one or two thunder-stealing post-match revelations from JosÃÂ© Mourinho. This is why ITV should be applauded for cutting off the Madrid coach just before his possible Ã¢ÂÂIÃ¢ÂÂm off to ChelseaÃ¢ÂÂ confession.

Still, Mourinho saved a few zingers for the press conference, with a Ã¢ÂÂnobody likes me and I do careÃ¢ÂÂ diatribe admitting that Ã¢ÂÂof course, I want to be where people love me without reservation, where they love all aspects of me.Ã¢ÂÂ

The soon-to-be-departing Madrid manager revealed that Ã¢ÂÂin England, they love me. Especially one club.Ã¢ÂÂ A great day for Port Vale is around the corner perhaps, unless LLLÃ¢ÂÂs tea-leaves are very much wrong this morning.

There will be plenty of time to digest MourinhoÃ¢ÂÂs latest moans over the weeks to come, but for the moment, the local papers are still clutching their tissues thinking about what might have been, had Real Madrid tried a little harder at winning an injury time penalty. Ã¢ÂÂI believed,Ã¢ÂÂ declared MarcaÃ¢ÂÂs headline on Wednesday.

Ã¢ÂÂGoodbye, goodbye, goodbye. Goodbye to the Champions League final,Ã¢ÂÂ wrote AS editor, Alfredo RelaÃÂ±o. Ã¢ÂÂBut a great goodbye, a suffered goodbye after an assault on the castle that was the 4-1 from the first leg.Ã¢ÂÂ Poor TomÃÂ¡s Roncero is a little distraught after a third successive semi-final failure, and slams the Ã¢ÂÂcowardlyÃ¢ÂÂ Howard Webb for not giving Cristiano Ronaldo a late penalty, even though that was probably the brave move to make considering the stadium the referee was in at the time. The AS columnist also has some parting words for JosÃÂ© Mourinho, writing that Ã¢ÂÂin three years he never understood the greatness of this club. I feel more part of Madrid than ever.Ã¢ÂÂ

Over in the Catalan capital, Sport are all with the nastiness with the headline of Ã¢ÂÂGoodbye Mou! Disaster complete.Ã¢ÂÂ Inside, Josep Maria Casanovas opines that a similar night of drama in the Camp Nou is unlikely with Barcelona 4-0 down to Bayern Munich. Ã¢ÂÂDonÃ¢ÂÂt be mistaken, we are not pessimistic, we are realistic. But despite this, Barcelona should not give up anything for lost. Mundo Deportivo are only half gloating at Real MadridÃ¢ÂÂs misery, with a split front cover that boasts of Ã¢ÂÂBarÃÂ§a prideÃ¢ÂÂ and chuckles at Ã¢ÂÂGoodbye to The Tenth.Ã¢ÂÂ

Although a 4-0 deficit has never been overturned in the Champions League, the BarÃÂ§a camp are doing their duty by talking a good fight. Ã¢ÂÂIf thereÃ¢ÂÂs one team that can comeback from 4-0, itÃ¢ÂÂs BarÃÂ§a. If we fall short, then we have to fall short well,Ã¢ÂÂ said Tito Vilanova. Gerard PiquÃÂ© rather tickled LLLÃ¢ÂÂs tummy by saying that Ã¢ÂÂitÃ¢ÂÂs a day to be kids again, to believe and to stop having the common sense that characterises us.Ã¢ÂÂ

If thereÃ¢ÂÂs one thing Real Madrid have taught BarÃÂ§a, itÃ¢ÂÂs that goals are fairly important in football, and teams often have a tendency to fall to pieces once one or two have been scored. Much like their rivals on Tuesday night, Barcelona have to score early to have a chance, but a couple of moments of Messi magic before half time...and PiquÃÂ©Ã¢ÂÂs dreams may come true.