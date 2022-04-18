Juliano Belletti's Perfect XI: Lionel Messi and Thierry Henry make the cut, with only the bench enough for Frank Lampard

Juliano Belletti had some career, didn't he? He was in the 2002 World Cup squad with Brazil, scored the winner in the 2006 Champions League final for Barcelona and played with some of Barça's greatest-ever stars.

As if that wasn't enough, he then went to Chelsea and won practically everything there was to win all over again.

FourFourTwo sat down with him to ask what a team of his best ever team-mates would look like.

Juliano Belletti's Perfect XI – Goalkeeper: Dida

“I was a goalkeeper myself until I turned 15, then took keeper classes in order to be well prepared to work as a pundit, so I know this position too. Dida possessed all the required elements of a world-class No.1: he showed up in the big games and played a key role in his teams’ titles.”

Right-back: Gianluca Zambrotta

“Zambora had the ideal balance between his offensive and defensive duties. It wasn’t easy to fight with him for a place in the Barcelona team – he was superb at marking and knew the precise moment to attack. Whenever he went upfield, he produced something useful.”

Centre-back: John Terry

“My centre-backs are capable of stopping the world’s best strikers. Terry’s technical ability was amazing. Bearing in mind that he faced great opponents every week, his consistency was outstanding. He could take on any player because he was ready for anything.”

Centre-back: Carles Puyol

“Puyol shared several traits with Terry: speed, top tackling and being exceptional in the air, with a high level of competitiveness. Above all, though, he had an astonishing capability to recover the ball.”

Left-back: Roberto Carlos

“One of the most complete athletes sport has ever seen. As well as being so strong, he was incredibly efficient. He’d sprint up and down, provide assists, score and was accurate from dead-balls. It was difficult facing him in the many Clasicos that we played against each other – he demanded a lot from me. My main strength to try to beat him was power.”

Centre-midfield: Claude Makelele

“Claude transformed the holding midfielder position. I played it during my academy days and for a period of time as a professional, so I’m well aware of what Makelele means. He had the perfect combination of flawless positioning, tough tackling and excellent teamwork. Very rarely would he leave his area unprotected.”

Centre-midfield: Andres Iniesta

“I was lucky to see his development at Barça. It was beautiful to watch when he changed his mind in the middle of a movement, and how he could still execute it to perfection. He would have been just as decisive had he left to join another European club. He’s among the best players of all time and probably the greatest Spanish footballer ever.”

Centre-midfield: Ronaldinho

“I played with him throughout his two most magical Barça seasons. No other athlete did what he did: the best in the world, winning games for us... and always smiling! He wasn’t even disrespecting opponents, which is vital. Even though he dribbled past a whole team, no one kicked him. He was respected.”

Right-forward: Lionel Messi

“It was a privilege to play with him during his beginning at Barcelona, and no one in sport has been able to maintain such a high level for 14 consecutive years. Leo is still doing it, too, taking responsibility whenever needed.”

Centre-forward: Ronaldo

“We were team-mates at a very young age in the Cruzeiro academy, and later at the 2002 World Cup. Without all the injuries, Ronaldo could have been the greatest ever. To do what he did, darting past opponents from the halfway line in every game, against elite defenders and the strongest sides… wow. What else can I say about someone who scored two goals in a World Cup final?”

Left-wing: Thierry Henry

“I tell my kids to watch videos of him as much as possible. His technical ability was out of this world, and he was so competitive. Thierry could play well in any position upfront because he adapted quite easily anywhere. Rarely do you witness someone like him at any time in history.”

Manager: Carlo Ancelotti

“I look up to Jose Mourinho, Guus Hiddink and Ancelotti the most, but worked under Carlo the longest at Chelsea. He takes advantage of his huge experience to handle superstars perfectly.”

Substitutes

Frank Lampard

Deco

Didier Drogba

