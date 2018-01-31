Knocked-out Moreirense goalkeeper discovers in post-match interview that VAR saved his clean sheet

Relegation-threatened Moreirense are battling for their lives in Portugal's Primeira Liga, and hosted leaders Porto on Tuesday night.

To their credit, they held out deep, deep into stoppage time – only for Abdul Waris to scramble in a winner with effectively the last kick of the game... and knock out home goalkeeper Jhonatan in the process.

Well, that's what everyone thought anyway. After a weekend of repeated vilification (in England at least), the VAR got to play hero, deeming Waris to have been offside, ruling out the goal and handing Moreirense a precious point.

Not that Jhonatan was aware, though. DIzzy and beaten, he stumbled into the post-game interview, equipped with all the usual platitudes after defeat – only to be found out there and then about VAR's intervention.

Não deixem este video sair da internet#Fcporto#Moreirensepic.twitter.com/AVBgSl2d2v

— D i o g o (@dfqm61) January 31, 2018

Really, this is just an inversion of that notorious Geoff Shreeves/Branislav Ivanovic "conversation" a few years ago...

See also...

Neymar performs perfect playground trick on Rennes defender

In Other News...