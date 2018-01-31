Neymar performs perfect playground trick on Rennes defender
The Brazilian caught the eye in France again last night with some brand-strengthening mischief...
Paris Saint-Germain have obviously won plenty of hearts and minds this season, destroying Ligue 1 with their boundless wealth and aggressive recruitment policy and turning it into a gilded version of the Scottish Premiership.
And look (from 0.40 seconds onwards) at joker-in-the-pack Neymar pretending to help a Rennes player back to his feet last night.
Not so fast, Hamari Traore...
This was a fiery French League Cup game. PSG would eventually win 3-2 - courtesy of goals from Thomas Meunier (Google that one), Marquinhos and Argentine Giovani Lo Celso - but also lost Kylian Mbappe to a red card along the way - a VAR-determined red card, no less.
Lassana Diarra also made his first appearance since joining the club from Al Jazira, replacing Adrien Rabiot in the 89th minute.
