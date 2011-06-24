Kun AgÃÂ¼ero had a cunning plan. Drop the stink-bomb to his AtlÃÂ©tico Madrid bosses that he wanted out; leg it to Argentina; wait for the offers to come rolling in Ã¢ÂÂ preferably from Real Madrid to save the hassle of moving house. There was only one problem with the plan: it was rubbish.

Currently, it appears there are no interested parties in KunÃ¢ÂÂs purchase, perhaps because of AtlÃÂ©ticoÃ¢ÂÂs insistence on someone coughing up the strikerÃ¢ÂÂs Ã¢ÂÂ¬45m buyout clause. Real Madrid now seem to be swinging in NeymarÃ¢ÂÂs direction, with the mohawk-sporting madman a constant on the front covers of both Marca and AS.

Although the BrazilianÃ¢ÂÂs transfer is moving at the speed of tectonic plates, Pele has carried on his personal tradition of telling the local press whatever they want to hear by reassuring Marca that Neymar is Ã¢ÂÂready for the jump and I see him able to succeed at Madrid.Ã¢ÂÂ

To be fair, it's entirely possible that AtlÃÂ©tico have a whole stack of offers for Kun piled up on the fax machine Ã¢ÂÂ itÃ¢ÂÂs just that thereÃ¢ÂÂs no one around with the time to read them this week, due to some rather nasty behind-the-scenes battles.

A board meeting was held on Wednesday with the aim of fixing the institutional mess at the club which sees two people in charge, Enrique Cerezo and Miguel Angel Gil, concurrently and often completely contradictorily.

Unsurprisingly, considering Gil sits alongside two of his family members on the seven-person AtlÃÂ©tico board, it was the Director General who won the tussle by being given the responsibility of running the club. Current president Cerezo was reduced to an institutional role, which wonÃ¢ÂÂt lead to any conflict whatsoever in the season to come Ã¢ÂÂ despite the meeting being fairly heated, according to club shareholder Fernando GarcÃÂ­a Abasolo: Ã¢ÂÂIt didnÃ¢ÂÂt come to insults but there was a lot of tension.Ã¢ÂÂ

Meanwhile the Barcelona press are getting more than a little desperate as there is much ado about nothing on the transfers of Alexis SÃÂ¡nchez and Cesc Fabregas. The move for the Arsenal player will probably end up going nowhere as usual, but the purchase of the Udinese front man looks like being a tricky one with BarÃÂ§a trying to offload reluctant-to-leave squad players like Jeffren in the opposite direction.

One club with no such failure issues in the transfer sack are MÃÂ¡laga, who have been busy Andalusian bees in the close season. They've brought in Ruud van Nistelrooy, JÃÂ©rÃÂ©my Toulalan, Joris Mathijsen, Nacho Monreal, Diego Buonanotte, Sergio SÃÂ¡nchez Ã¢ÂÂ and now JoaquÃÂ­n, who joins from Valencia.

Racing are still in a right old mess of their own making, with Ahsan Ali Syed now being referred to in the Australian press as another Bernie Madoff due to accusations of an alleged pyramid scheme Down Under. Marca reports that Ali Syed has failed to pay instalments due to RacingÃ¢ÂÂs former owners after his purchase of the Santander club in January and still owes money to players after four broken promises.

There was news of more financial lunacy in a fine El PaÃÂ­s story revealing that new Sevilla manager Marcelino is owed Ã¢ÂÂ¬1.5m by city rivals Real Betis, despite having never even managed the club.

The situation arose when Marcelino was fired by Zaragoza in 2009 and was given his pay-off in promissory notes from Betis, who had bought Sergio GarcÃÂ­a from Zaragoza a year earlier. These notes bounced when cashed, leaving Marcelino as just one of the many creditors looking for their money back from Betis Ã¢ÂÂ the biggest being the taxman, who is owed Ã¢ÂÂ¬40m, just under half of BetisÃ¢ÂÂs debt of Ã¢ÂÂ¬85m.

