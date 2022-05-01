Leeds United in massive relegation danger after Burnley and Everton wins

Leeds United find themselves in huge trouble all of a sudden in the Premier League following wins for Burnley and Everton this weekend.

The Whites looked to be in a reasonably safe position after a five-game unbeaten run which featured three wins and two draws, but are precariously placed in 17th after results went against them in the latest round of matches.

Saturday's 4-0 defeat at home to Manchester City saw Leeds drop below Burnley after the Clarets came from behind to beat Watford with two late goals and Everton's win over Chelsea on Sunday further complicates their survival hopes.

Leeds are level on points with Burnley but 19 goals worse off than the Clarets, with both teams having played 34 games.

And the Whites are just two ahead of 18th-placed Everton, having played one more match than the Toffees.

Jesse Marsch's side also have a difficult run-in, with a trip to top-four hopefuls Arsenal next weekend and a home match against Chelsea the following Wednesday before the visit of in-form Brighton on May 15th and a tough game at Brentford on the final day of the season.

Meanwhile, Burnley face Aston Villa home and away either side of a trip to Tottenham, before welcoming Newcastle to Turf Moor on the final day of the season.

Everton are away to Leicester and Watford, ahead of home games against Brentford and Crystal Palace. Frank Lampard's side then travel to Arsenal in their final fixture of the season.