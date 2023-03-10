Leeds United v Brighton live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Leeds United v Brighton live stream and match preview, Saturday 11 March, 3.00pm GMT

Leeds United v Brighton live stream and match preview

Looking for a Leeds United v Brighton live stream? We've got you covered. Leeds United v Brighton isn't being televised in the UK, but is on NBC in the US. American abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Leeds United are desperately scrapping for survival ahead of the visit of a Brighton side chasing European qualification.

The two sides come into the game in contrasting form; Leeds have just one win in their last seven games in all competitions and have failed to score in four of their last five matches.

Brighton, meanwhile, head to Elland Road on the back of a thumping 4-0 win over West Ham and have suffered just one defeat in their last 10 outings in all competitions.

Roberto De Zerbi’s Seagulls are in eighth place, three points outside the top six but with a game in hand over sixth-placed Newcastle.

Leeds are in 17th but only sit above the relegation zone on goal difference over Everton, while they are a single point above rock-bottom Bournemouth.

Kick-off is at 3.00pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Adam Forshaw, Rodrigo and Stuart Dallas are long-term absentees for Leeds, while Patrick Bamford, Luis Sinisterra and Liam Cooper have fitness issues too.

Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder and Levi Colwill are in the Brighton treatment room, while Tariq Lamptey is doubtful.

Form

Leeds: LLWLL

Brighton: WWLDW

Referee

Paul Tierney will be the referee for Leeds United v Brighton.

Stadium

Leeds United v Brighton will be played at Elland Road in Leeds.

Kick-off and channel

Leeds United v Brighton kick-off is at 3.00pm GMT on Saturday 11 March. It isn't being televised in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 10.00am ET / 7.00am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.