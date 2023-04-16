Leeds United vs Liverpool live stream, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match
Leeds United vs Liverpool live stream and match preview, Monday April 17, 8.00pm BST
Looking for a Leeds United vs Liverpool live stream? We've got you covered. Leeds United vs Liverpool is on Sky Sports in the UK.
Liverpool will be looking to build on a stirring second-half performance against Arsenal last week when they travel to relegation-threatened Leeds United.
Jurgen Klopp’s men showed flashes of their old selves when they came back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with the Premier League leaders at Anfield, but they remain three points outside the top six.
Leeds suffered a galling 5-1 loss at home to Crystal Palace last time out, a result that left them teetering two points above the drop zone.
The Yorkshire club came out on top in the first meeting of the season, winning 2-1 at Anfield thanks to goals from Rodrigo and Crysencio Summerville either side of a Mohamed Salah strike.
Kick-off is at 8.00pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.
Team news
Maximilian Wober, Stuart Dallas and Tyler Adams are sidelined for Leeds.
Liverpool’s game could come too soon for Naby Keita and Luis Diaz, while Calvin Ramsay and Stefan Bajcetic are definitely out.
Form
Leeds: LWLWD
Liverpool: DDLLL
Referee
Craig Pawson is the referee for Leeds United vs Liverpool.
Stadium
Leeds United vs Liverpool will be played at Elland Road in Leeds.
Kick-off and channel
Leeds United vs Liverpool is on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League (opens in new tab) in the UK. It kicks off at 8.00pm BST.
International Premier League TV rights
• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.
• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.
• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.
• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.
• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.
